Faces of 2025 KCSE top performers

The 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination saw 993,226 candidates sit the national test compared to 962,512 in 2024, representing a 3.19 per cent increase.
Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba while releasing the results in Eldoret on Friday, January 9, said female candidates outnumbered male candidates for the second consecutive year, with 501,214 girls (50.46 per cent) and 492,012 boys (49.54 per cent) taking the exam.
The number of candidates qualifying for direct university entry with a mean grade of C+ and above rose to 270,715 (27.18 per cent) from 246,391 (25.53 per cent) in 2024.
Here are some of the top performers:
June Mwende John
Grade: A plain (84 points)
School: Kangaru Girls
County: Embu
Adem Stephen Packham
Grade: A plain (84 points)
School: Chulaimbo Secondary School
County: Kisumu
Petrina Sasha Ayuma
Grade: A (81 points)
School: Limuru Girls
County: Kiambu
Clarette Monica
School: Bunyole Girls
County: Vihiga
Grade: A plain
Bruce Magata
Grade: A (84 points)
School: School: Alliance Boys High School,
County: Kiambu
Muriuki Ryan Gachihi
Grade: A (83 points)
Kagumo High School
County: Nyeri
Ryan Karanja Muiru
Grade: A-
Murang’a High
County: Murang’a