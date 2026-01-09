Faces of 2025 KCSE top performers

Mama Ngina Girls students and teachers in Mombasa celebrate Yvonne Mona Mruu, who attained a mean grade of A (84 points) in the KCSE 2025 examinations. [Robert Menza, Standard]

The 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination saw 993,226 candidates sit the national test compared to 962,512 in 2024, representing a 3.19 per cent increase.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba while releasing the results in Eldoret on Friday, January 9, said female candidates outnumbered male candidates for the second consecutive year, with 501,214 girls (50.46 per cent) and 492,012 boys (49.54 per cent) taking the exam.

The number of candidates qualifying for direct university entry with a mean grade of C+ and above rose to 270,715 (27.18 per cent) from 246,391 (25.53 per cent) in 2024.

Here are some of the top performers:

June Mwende John

Grade: A plain (84 points)

School: Kangaru Girls

County: Embu

Adem Stephen Packham

Grade: A plain (84 points)

School: Chulaimbo Secondary School

County: Kisumu

Petrina Sasha Ayuma

Grade: A (81 points)

School: Limuru Girls

County: Kiambu

Clarette Monica

School: Bunyole Girls

County: Vihiga

Grade: A plain

Bruce Magata

Grade: A (84 points)

School: Alliance Boys High School,

County: Kiambu

Muriuki Ryan Gachihi

Grade: A (83 points)

Kagumo High School

County: Nyeri

Ryan Karanja Muiru

Grade: A-

Murang’a High