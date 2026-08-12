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Universities battle for the crown as Kenya Music Festival reaches a crescendo

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 12, 2026
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Mount Kenya University students perform during the Kenya Music Festival on August 11, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard] 

The battle for supremacy among Kenya’s universities has intensified at the 98th Kenya National Music Festival, with institutions showcasing musical excellence, cultural heritage and artistic creativity as they compete for the coveted national crown at Kibabii University in Bungoma County.

Held from August 7 to 14, 2026, the festival is running under the theme, “Enhancing the Creative Economy through Knowledge, Skills and Artistic Production for Sustainable Development.”

Universities, colleges and schools have converged at the festival, turning the event into a colourful contest of voices, instruments, choreography and storytelling.

Kabarak University has once again emerged as one of the institutions commanding attention. Its creative arts groups delivered impressive performances, including 'Strong Together,' a song affirming the strength of God and encouraging people to trust Him during difficult moments.

The performance carried a message of resilience, reminding audiences that adversity is inevitable but faith, courage and perseverance can help people remain firm.

Kabarak also captivated audiences with a Luo sacred folk song, combining rich vocals, expressive storytelling and strong stage presence. The performance celebrated Kenya’s cultural heritage while demonstrating the ability of traditional music to connect with contemporary audiences.

Mount Kenya University (MKU) has also mounted a formidable challenge, recording 19 overall wins, 25 second-place finishes and 14 third-place positions. Its teams excelled across several categories, demonstrating the depth of talent within its creative arts programme.

The university choir emerged top in the Zilizopendwa category with live instruments and also won categories involving adaptations and arrangements of popular African gospel tunes and Kenyan secular songs.

MKU additionally won a special composition sponsored by Equity Group, earning a Sh100,000 prize as well triumphed in a special composition sponsored by the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner and secured third position in the Central Bank of Kenya-sponsored set piece.

The university’s Verse team added to the haul with victories in a Communication Authority special composition, an Amref Kenya-sponsored composition on tuberculosis and a French verse.

MKU Dean of Students Dr Emmanuel Awour praised the performers for exceeding expectations, while team leaders Tracy Mulindi and Brillian Ochieng attributed their success to divine guidance, patience and sacrifice.

Karatina University has also emerged among the leading contenders, winning several categories, including the Ladies Folk Tune Arrangement for Universities in Kenya.

Guided by John Alphonce Mutua, the KarU Choir delivered performances that showcased discipline, musical precision and artistic excellence.

Kenyatta University was another major attraction, with its choir presenting an African gospel pop adaptation and arrangement that demonstrated exceptional harmony and vocal control.

Its rendition of Dies Irae also drew attention for its emotional intensity and musical discipline, while Nikurejeshee by Neema Gospel Choir added to its repertoire.

Garissa University students and staff celebrates a trophy during the Kenya Music Festival on August 12, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard] 

Garissa University provided a strong showing in Islamic religious music, emerging best in the Qaswida category.

The university team received its trophy from Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka during the winners' concert, reinforcing its position among the country's leading university music groups.

The University of Embu entered more than 60 presentations  across categories including Zilizopendwa, gospel, patriotic music, original compositions, set pieces, group performances and English and Kiswahili verse.

The scale of university participation has made the competition particularly intense. Institutions including Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University, Masinde Muliro University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Egerton University, Alupe University, Machakos University, Multimedia University, Daystar University, Kibabii University, Maseno University, Rongo University, St Paul’s University and others are all seeking national recognition.

Beyond trophies, the festival is becoming an important platform for Kenya’s creative economy. Since its establishment in 1948, the Kenya Music Festival has grown into one of East and Central Africa’s largest documented cultural festivals, bringing together music, dance and elocution.

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Related Topics

Kenya Music Festival 2026 Music Festival New Education Curriculum Sports And Creative Arts
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