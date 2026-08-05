Learners showcase leadership, culture and creativity at the National Kenya Music Festival

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Mulala H.G.M from Eastern rehearses their item during the National music festival at Kibabii University in Bungoma. [Standard-Benjamin Sakwa]

Leadership skills came to the fore on day one at the 2026 National Kenya Music Festival, as young learners demonstrated that music, dance can also shape future leaders by teaching teamwork, responsibility, communication and confidence from an early age.

While audiences were treated to colourful cultural displays, instrumental performances and traditional dances, the festival's greatest lesson was nurturing leadership skills among children.

Individual excellence was seen through classical instrumental music by Clare Waridi Mwema from Moi Education Centre Nairobi after showcasing remarkable talent in the Violin, Viola, Cello and Double Bass Intermediate Own Choice category for primary schools.

The performances featured the four bowed string instruments, testing learners' technical ability, discipline and stage confidence.

The school also competed in beginner, intermediate and advanced instrumental classes under categories 1108, 1109 and 1110.

One intermediate violinist stood out after qualifying for the national stage following an impressive campaign that saw her finish first at both the sub-county and county levels before placing second at the regional competition.

Her achievement was credited to the guidance of teachers Migeni Beatrice, Doreen Magara, Lilian Otieno and Samuel Rutoh, with support from Principal Paul Rotich, Deputy Principal Kingoo and Moses Maneno.

The violin category also attracted competitors from KBA School Maziwa in Nairobi, Kijana Global from Western, Advent Hill and Sunand Shield from Rift Valley, The Corner Brook and ACK St. James from Central, alongside Brighter International Ngungani and Mikindani Primary School from the Coast.

In the singing games category for pre-primary learners aged between three and five years, children combined music with play in performances carefully designed to reflect everyday experiences.

Songs were integrated with games that mirrored activities learners encounter during their formative years, enabling them to develop social, communication and leadership skills while performing.

Each presentation required learners to identify a team leader or soloist who guided the group through songs and movements. The young leaders provided cues, maintained rhythm, coordinated transitions and ensured every member remained synchronized throughout the performance, often without any intervention from teachers.

The performances also emphasized role identification through creative use of costumes and props.

In one presentation, learners demonstrated family responsibilities by feeding a baby using dolls, while others recreated daily village life with carefully arranged traditional household items. Every prop was placed naturally within the performance space to create authentic settings that enhanced storytelling without disrupting the presentation.

Teachers noted that such activities help children build confidence, decision-making skills and cooperation from an early age.

The festival that commenced at Kibabii University in Bungoma, brings together more than 140,000 learners from all 47 counties, making it one of the country's largest co-curricular events.

The African singing games featuring Nairobi EDEI Queens Nursery, ACK Cathedral from Rift Valley, Kidsta from Nyanza, Overcoming Faith from Western, Mariakani Pre-Primary from the Coast, Maanthi from Eastern, Karatina DEB from Central, Soin Crest Academy, Ofafa Day School, Nurmay Christian, St. Paul's, Mwea Primary, St. Peter's ECDE and Kithiriti.

Learners also celebrated Kenya's rich cultural diversity through traditional folk songs and dances representing communities including the Maasai, Samburu, Rendille and Njemps.

Narok Comprehensive School also showcased a lively Samburu folk song performed during happy community occasions winning the class.

Olopikidongoe Comprehensive School from Rift Valley impressed adjudicators with a Maasai folk song celebrating a bumper harvest, performed by young Maasai boys and girls.

DEB Comprehensive School from Eastern presented a Maasai folk song titled Where Do You Live, while Moi Forces Academy from Nairobi performed Nanyarai, a Maasai wedding song celebrating the beauty of a bride.

Other schools in the category included Rising Angels Stars from Nairobi, Nyango School from the Coast, Buchenya Comprehensive School from Western.

Narok Primary School from Rift Valley also carried the day with a Samburu dance depicting celebrations during a wedding ceremony.

Olokajek Primary School followed with a marriage dance performed by young Samburu people, while Talek Boarding School presented a spirited dance welcoming morans home.

Harvest View Academy from Nairobi performed a Samburu dance used to welcome visitors into the community. Riu Nderi Primary School from Central presented a Maasai performance celebrating childhood, while Sowene Primary School from the Coast thrilled audiences with the Taveta Ndawena dance.

Additional cultural categories featured communities such as the Turkana, Pokot, Taita, Pokomo, Makonde, Akamba, Mbeere, Embu, Kikuyu, Meru and Tharaka.

Education stakeholders described the festival as an important platform for nurturing creativity alongside leadership.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba noted that this year's festival marked another milestone as the first cohort of Competency-Based Education learners transitioned to senior school.

"This year's Festival marks another significant milestone with the first cohort of CBC learners transiting to Senior School and competing in categories at this level under the Competency-Based Education. This achievement affirms our commitment to nurturing creativity, critical thinking, communication, collaboration and practical skills from an early age," Ogamba said.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka described music as a unifying force that strengthens national cohesion.

"Music has always been a powerful force in promoting national cohesion and fostering mutual understanding among Kenya's diverse communities. Through music, dance, drama and other performing arts, we celebrate our differences while strengthening the bonds that unite us as one nation," Lusaka said.

Equity Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr. James Mwangi emphasized that the festival extends beyond artistic excellence.

"The Kenya Music Festival is more than a celebration of artistic excellence. It is a platform for shaping national consciousness and driving all-round excellence. Through music, poetry and performance, learners have the opportunity to internalize and project a powerful message that sustainable wealth protects the environment, empowers communities and secures the future," he said.

The festival, running until August 10, will continue featuring performances by senior primary schools, junior and senior schools, Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions, teacher training colleges, universities and vocational centres.