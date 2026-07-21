31 Kiambu National Polytechnic graduates set for Germany jobs under labour mobility programme

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Thirty-one Kiambu National Polytechnic graduates set to begin work in Germany under a government-backed labour mobility programme. [Courtesy]

Thirty-one graduates from Kiambu National Polytechnic are set to begin employment in Germany after completing a specialised labour mobility programme, in what the government says is a pilot project that will be replicated in other Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions across the country.

The graduates, comprising 20 hospitality trainees under the DEHOGA programme and 11 landscaping trainees, received certificates on Friday after completing technical training, German language classes and workplace-readiness courses aligned with the needs of employers in Bavaria, Germany.

The programme is a partnership between Kiambu National Polytechnic, the German Embassy, GIZ, the State Department for TVET and the State Department for Diaspora Affairs.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, TVET Principal Secretary Esther Muoria said the initiative is part of the government's efforts to prepare graduates for opportunities beyond Kenya.

"We are not just training for certificates. We are training for the global labour market," said Muoria.

She said the success of the first cohort had informed plans to extend similar programmes to other TVET institutions across the country.

Thirty-one Kiambu National Polytechnic graduates set to begin work in Germany under a government-backed labour mobility programme. [Courtesy]

"This should not remain a Kiambu National Polytechnic programme. We want more institutions to benefit so that more young Kenyans can access these opportunities," she said.

Muoria said the State Department for TVET will work closely with the Labour and Diaspora Affairs departments to ensure graduates are linked to available jobs abroad.

"We must answer the question of employment. Training must be matched with opportunities in the labour market," she said.

She urged the graduates to uphold discipline and professionalism once they report to work.

"Be punctual, be professional and work well with your colleagues. Carry those values wherever you go because they will define you more than your certificates," she said.

Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu described the graduates as pioneers of Kenya's structured labour mobility programme with Germany.

"You are carrying the Kenyan flag with you. Represent your country with integrity and make Kenya proud," she said.

Njogu said the government was keen on promoting safe and regular labour migration through accredited institutions and licensed recruitment channels.

"For a long time, unlicensed agents have taken advantage of desperate job seekers. In the last three years alone, more than 700 agencies have been struck off for operating illegally," she said.

She urged young people seeking employment abroad to use recognised government programmes instead of irregular recruitment channels.

"Our goal is to ensure Kenyans travel safely, work legally and receive the protection they deserve," she said.

Kiambu National Polytechnic Chief Principal Sammy Waititu said the institution had developed the programme in partnership with German organisations to ensure graduates acquire skills demanded by employers. Kiambu National Polytechnic Chief Principal Sammy Waititu. [Kimaku Chege, Standard]

"This is market-driven training. Every component, from technical skills to language training, has been designed around the needs of employers in Germany," he said.

Waititu said the institution would continue strengthening partnerships that expose graduates to international opportunities.

Deputy Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy in Nairobi, Friederike Hemker, said Germany was experiencing increasing demand for skilled workers due to demographic changes.

"Germany needs young skilled professionals, and Kenya has demonstrated that it can produce them through institutions like Kiambu National Polytechnic," she said.

Hemker said the German government would continue supporting TVET institutions through technical cooperation and equipment to improve the quality of training.

"This pilot project should be the beginning of many more. We hope to see more Kenyan institutions joining the programme in the coming years," she said.

The labour mobility initiative comes as Kenya seeks to expand overseas employment opportunities for skilled workers while addressing concerns over fraudulent recruitment through structured government-to-government partnerships and accredited training programmes.