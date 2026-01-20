Taskforce unearths 390 suspicious labour recruitment agencies

Labour CS Alfred Mutua during a media briefing on the crackdown and arrest of fraudulent recruitment agencies and individuals involved in illegal labour mobility in Kenya. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

There are up to 390 suspicious recruitment agencies currently under probe, it has emerged.

This is according to the findings of a taskforce formed in 2025 to probe the agencies by listening to grievances and investigating fraud in the labor mobility program.

It comprises members from the Ministry of Labour, Attorney General's Office, the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Speaking on Tuesday, Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said out of those under the radar, 15 files have been completed and forwarded to the DPP, and they are awaiting scrutiny and permission to charge.

"Some 390 cases are under investigation as a result of 190 visiting the task force and giving their grievances, explaining how they were swindled, how they were conned over a period of time," the CS said.

Mutua added that out of the 390 cases, 106 involved travel agents stating that some of the individuals whose names or companies have swindled Kenyans are not registered with the National Employment Agency.

While some, the CS said, are not registered with the Bureau of Business Registration and are not known.

Mutua said the investigation of fraud needs a follow-up of paperwork, citing that the DCI has already moved to court to seek orders to get bank statements to get money transaction messages.

"It takes time before a case can be built that needs proper evidence that can stand the day in court," Mutua stated.

Adding that, "that's why you find that six months on the line, only 15 cases have been completed because of that judicial process that has been done,"

For a case to be concluded, the Ministry of labour says DCI has to file a case that will be heard and even orders must be sought for access to the bank accounts of the suspects.