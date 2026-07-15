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Mudavadi hails Austria labour deal for opening jobs to skilled Kenyans

By Mike Kihaki | Jul. 15, 2026
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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi with outgoing Austrian Ambassador to Kenya Christian Fellner on July 15, 2026. [PCS, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has praised the growing labour and migration partnership between Kenya and Austria.

Mudavadi said it is creating employment opportunities for skilled Kenyans while strengthening bilateral cooperation in education, trade and investment.

Speaking during a farewell ceremony for outgoing Austrian Ambassador to Kenya Christian Fellner, Mudavadi said the Memorandum of Understanding on Labour and Migration Cooperation has become a key framework for connecting Kenya's skilled workforce with Austria's increasing demand for professionals, particularly in the healthcare sector.

"The labour and migration agreement has provided a practical pathway for skilled Kenyans to access employment opportunities in Austria while strengthening cooperation between our two countries," Mudavadi said.

He noted that the partnership is already delivering tangible results, with Kenyan healthcare professionals securing jobs in Austrian institutions, including KABEG Hospital in the state of Carinthia.

Mudavadi also cited the success of the Austria Job Fair held in Nairobi last year, saying the event  exposed Kenyan professionals to employment opportunities abroad while providing guidance on recruitment procedures, eligibility requirements and legal labour migration pathways.

"The job fair helped many Kenyans understand the available opportunities and the proper channels through which they can pursue employment in Austria," he said.

Beyond labour mobility, the Prime Cabinet Secretary commended the expanding collaboration between Kenyan and Austrian universities through the Erasmus+ programme, Africa-UniNet, joint research initiatives and academic exchange programmes. He said the partnerships were enhancing innovation, research and people-to-people relations between the two countries.

The remarks come as Kenya continues to pursue bilateral labour agreements with several countries to create overseas employment opportunities for its growing youthful workforce. The government has identified labour mobility as a key pillar of its economic agenda, arguing that structured migration can help reduce unemployment while boosting remittances, which remain one of Kenya's leading sources of foreign exchange.

Mudavadi welcomed Austria's recently launched Africa Strategy, describing it as a demonstration of Vienna's commitment to deepening engagement with African countries. He also acknowledged Austria's commitment of €40 million in concessional financing, expressing confidence that the Kenya-Austria Framework Agreement for Financial Cooperation would strengthen investment and sustainable development.

Despite the positive outlook, Mudavadi called for faster implementation of ongoing development projects supported by Austria. He singled out delays affecting the Mokubo Water Supply Project in Kisii County and Phase II of the Mother and Child Hospital Project at Kenyatta National Hospital, pledging to work with relevant government agencies to expedite their completion.

"I will engage the relevant government agencies to ensure these important projects move forward because they are critical to improving the lives of our people," he said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary thanked Ambassador Fellner for his nine years of service in Kenya, crediting him with strengthening cooperation in trade, labour mobility, education, sustainable development and peace and security.

"The solid foundation established during your tenure provides an excellent platform for our partnership to continue flourishing under your successor," Mudavadi said.

He also bid farewell to European Union Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger, whose term ends later this month, applauding her role in operationalising the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement.

Mudavadi said the agreement has enhanced Kenya's access to European markets and reaffirmed the country's commitment to expanding economic partnerships that create jobs, attract investment and support long-term development.

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Related Topics

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi Kenya-Australia Ties Kenya Labour Migration Kenya Labour Market Report 2026
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