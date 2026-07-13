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Murang'a School Joins Kenya's National Read Aloud World Record attempt

By Boniface Gikandi | Jul. 13, 2026
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Ahadi Kenya Trust Executive Director Stanley Kamau says many public primary schools still lack functional physical libraries. [File, Standard]

Kaharati Comprehensive School will be part of the National Read Aloud 2026 World Record Attempt initiative in Kenya.

The 600 learners at the Murang'a-based learning institution have been enrolled in the programme, making them part of one million participants across the country, as teachers and education stakeholders seek better-equipped school libraries and curriculum-based reading materials to accommodate the pupils.

The nationwide initiative implemented by Storymoja Africa and Start A Library Trust brings together learners from more than 1,000 schools who simultaneously read the same text in an attempt to set a new world record while promoting a culture of reading among children.

The teachers at the school explained that the programme will assist in building learners' confidence and nurturing a love for reading.

Ahadi Kenya Trust Executive Director Stanley Kamau said many public primary schools still lack functional physical libraries, thus denying learners access to quality reading materials that are essential for improving literacy and critical thinking skills.

Dr Kamau, who attended the inaugural introduction of the programme, challenged the education stakeholders, the TSC, development partners and well-wishers to support the establishment and equipping of libraries in learning institutions. 

“The donors should provide age-appropriate and Competency-Based Education (CBE) books instead of using school libraries as dumping grounds for outdated and irrelevant publications,” he explained.

He added that there is a need for libraries stocked with books that support the current curriculum and inspire children to read. 

“Learners benefit most when they have access to relevant and engaging reading materials,” he lamented.

Sarah Makau observed that the Read Aloud programme will improve learners' reading skills, comprehension and confidence, appealing for more investment in school libraries to ensure pupils have regular access to quality books.

“Having ICT equipment like projectors and computers in our libraries will assist our children to read better and comprehend what they read," she added. 

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Related Topics

Kaharati Comprehensive School National Read Aloud 2026 Ahadi Kenya Trust's Stanley Kamau Competency-Based Education
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