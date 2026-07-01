Why teachers and civil servants are a 'happy lot'

Teachers and civil servants are set for a salary boost beginning July pay as the government rolls out the latest phase of public sector wage enhancements.
More than 400,000 teachers employed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) will benefit from the second and final phase of the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), with the revised salaries expected to be reflected in this month’s payroll.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…