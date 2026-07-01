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Why teachers and civil servants are a 'happy lot'

By Lewis Nyaundi | Jul. 1, 2026
When intern teachers staged protests against the Teachers Service Commission demanding their confirmation on May 16, 2024. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Teachers and civil servants are set for a salary boost beginning July pay as the government rolls out the latest phase of public sector wage enhancements.

More than 400,000 teachers employed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) will benefit from the second and final phase of the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), with the revised salaries expected to be reflected in this month’s payroll.

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