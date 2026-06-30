CEMASTEA trains teachers to use virtual laboratories in STEM lessons

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Grade 9 students in the laboratory at Ronald Ngala Primary School in Mombasa County. [File, Standard]

Junior School teachers have been urged to embrace virtual laboratories to bridge STEM learning gaps created by inadequate laboratory facilities.

More than 100 Junior School teachers in Vihiga County completed a three-day training on the use of virtual laboratories, a move expected to enhance practical learning in schools with limited or inadequate science laboratory facilities.

The training, organised by the Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Africa (CEMASTEA) at Bunyore Girls High School, equipped teachers with digital skills to integrate virtual laboratories into the teaching of Mathematics and Integrated Science under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum.

Participants were trained on the CEMASTEA e-learning platform, the development of virtual lessons and the integration of practical work into STEM instruction. They are also expected to mentor at least three colleagues in their respective schools before qualifying for certification.

Speaking during the training, Luanda Sub-County Teachers Service Commission Director Florian L'Linga said the programme would bridge the gap in practical learning, especially in schools lacking fully equipped laboratories.

"Virtual laboratories will improve access to practical learning, enhance learners' understanding of scientific concepts and ultimately improve performance in STEM subjects. I urge participants to share the knowledge gained with fellow teachers," he said.

CEMASTEA noted that studies conducted in 2023 and 2024 established that many Junior Schools continue to face challenges due to inadequate STEM teaching resources and limited laboratory facilities.

CEMASTEA explained that virtual laboratories are intended to complement, rather than replace, physical laboratories by allowing learners to safely conduct experiments, explore scientific concepts and repeat practical activities regardless of their school's resources.

CEMASTEA Monitoring Executive Peter Lekakemy challenged teachers to embrace digital technologies and ensure the newly acquired skills translate into improved classroom experiences.

"The success of this programme will depend on how effectively teachers integrate virtual laboratories into everyday teaching. Technology should be used to make learning more engaging and meaningful," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, CEMASTEA Cohort President Boniface Lizanga said the training had strengthened teachers' capacity to integrate technology into STEM lessons.

"The knowledge and practical skills we have acquired will help us make science lessons more interactive and learner-centred. We are committed to mentoring our colleagues and ensuring learners benefit from this innovation," he said.

CEMASTEA also urged participants to become "Virtual Laboratory Champions" by cascading the skills to colleagues in their schools and supporting the wider adoption of the technology.