Student unrest sparks fresh calls to abolish boarding schools

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school dormitory on fire. [File, Standard]

Calls for a radical overhaul of Kenya’s education system are growing amid an unprecedented wave of student unrest that has swept through some of the country’s most prestigious schools, prompting lawmakers and education stakeholders to question whether the boarding school model has outlived its usefulness.

The MPs are now calling for the abolition of boarding schools following the ongoing school unrest. The legislators urge that widespread negligence in enforcing safety regulations and property students’ accommodations standards has put learners at risk.

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala is advocating for the gradual abolition of boarding schools, arguing that parents have increasingly abdicated their responsibilities while schools struggle with overcrowding, inadequate facilities, and mounting discipline challenges.

Speaking on Monday, Khamala noted that dozens of schools across the country are grappling with unrest, arson on school property and student protests.

“We have trouble in our schools. Parents should take up their roles and advise their children. In developed countries, including America and Europe, there are no boarding schools. Children learn and go back home,” said Khamala.

He said the country must rethink its long-held obsession with national schools and boarding institutions.

“We were scrambling for schools like Alliance and Mang’u because we were craving Grade A. Today the curriculum has changed. We are no longer looking for grades alone; we are nurturing talents and skills,” he said.

His remarks come at a time when some of Kenya’s most celebrated schools, including Alliance High School, Mang’u High School, Lenana School, Kakamega School, Moi High School Mbiruri, St Joseph’s Girls Kitale, and several others have experienced unrest, forcing learners to be sent home.

Traditionally, student unrest has beehttps://www.standardmedia.co.ke/education/article/2001549789/ps-bitok-says-schools-will-not-close-early-despite-unrestn associated with county and extra-county schools. However, education officials say the recent involvement of top-performing national schools signals a deeper crisis within the education sector.

Khamala attributed part of the problem to overstretched infrastructure in boarding institutions.

“Many of those schools’ facilities do not warrant good habitation of learners. They live like rats. They are sleeping in dining halls and corridors. We should encourage students to learn and return home so parents can play their role in raising children,” he said.

The MP vowed to push legislation in Parliament advocating for the strengthening of day schools and the equitable distribution of resources across all institutions.

“We want equal distribution of resources to all schools rather than concentrating them in a few C1 schools only for those facilities to go up in smoke,” he added.

As concern grows, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) chairman, Omboko Milemba who urged the Ministry of Education to urgently convene a national stakeholders' forum to address the escalating crisis.

Milemba, who is Emuhaya MP, warned that the situation appears to be overwhelming for education authorities.

“From the look of things, the PS of Education, the issue is overwhelming to you. You cannot manage it on your own. I want you to call for a stakeholders’ meeting before Friday so that we can decide on how to handle the issue,” Milemba said.

He proposed bringing together church leaders, teachers, parents, education officials, security agencies, and opinion leaders to develop lasting solutions.

"There is something wrong with the policy on intake that has led to students being congested," he added, a sentiment echoed by nominated MP Dorothy Ikiara, "It is all by boarding schools. This is the time we should search our minds and know what is ailing our children in our schools," she said.

Majority leader Kimani Ichungwah urged parents and church leaders to take up their role in moulding the children rather than engaging in politics.

"This is the time we are called to converse individually in our homes with our children, in our churches. Some church leaders have stepped down from their roles and engaged in politics more than politicians themselves," he said.

The National Security Advisory Committee has also scheduled a high-level meeting to assess the unrest, which has raised alarm among parents and school administrators nationwide.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has maintained that the disruptions remain isolated despite the publicity surrounding them.

“Out of 9,500 secondary schools in Kenya, less than 80 schools are creating problems. We have 3.2 million learners in secondary schools, and only about 2,000 are involved. We are not going to interfere with the school calendar because of a few students,” said Bitok.

The PS warned that students and external actors found inciting unrest would face legal consequences.

“We will come for you and deal with you individually. Even students who are burning schools will not go scot-free,” he said.

However, education stakeholders argue that punishment alone will not solve the crisis.

Nairobi County Director of Education Agwings Ongijo said investigations and engagements with learners have revealed several recurring grievances, including poor meals, overcrowded dormitories, communication breakdowns between students and school administrators, and widespread rumours spreading through social media.

“Some students are blaming it on meals, congestion in dorms, and teachers who are not listening to them. We are encouraging schools to improve communication and be sensitive to learners’ concerns,” Ongijo said.

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chairman Willie Kuria pointed to broader systemic challenges, including inadequate funding, mounting debts, weakened disciplinary structures, and rising student expectations.

“Schools are struggling with electricity bills, water bills, infrastructure maintenance and demands from learners that parents cannot afford,” said Kuria. “You can only negotiate with students effectively when you understand what is ailing them.”

Stakeholders have also cited external influence, drug abuse, peer pressure, and misinformation as contributing factors behind the unrest.

National Parents Association chairman Silas Obuhatsa said the unrest has exposed deep-rooted challenges within Kenya’s education system that go beyond isolated acts of indiscipline.

“Whether through stronger parental involvement, reforms in school management, improved learning conditions, or even a rethink of the boarding school model itself, the country has reached a defining moment in its effort to restore stability in schools and protect the future of millions of learners,” he said.