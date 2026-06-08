Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

PS Bitok says schools will not close early despite unrest

By Boniface Gikandi | Jun. 8, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Education PS Julius Bitok addresses the Press after prize giving day at Kenya High School. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The government insists that learning will proceed despite the wave of student unrest that has led to deaths and destruction of property in schools.

Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said there were no plans for unscheduled closure of schools for the half-term break.

He noted that only 0.8 per cent of secondary schools across the country have been affected by the wave of unrest.

“Learning is continuing normally in 99 per cent of our schools, while only around 0.8 per cent have experienced challenges,” said Dr Bitok, adding that the second-term midterm break is scheduled for between June 24 and June 28.

The PS spoke at Pioneer School in Murang’a during the Grade 10 academic clinic, where he was the chief guest. 

He was accompanied by Dr Peter Munga, who owns the school.

The PS spoke as several schools closed following student of unrest, with a tragic incident happening at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, where 16 learners were killed after their dormitory went up in flames.

“The data reflects that approximately less than one per cent of schools have experienced unrest; thus, there is no justification for altering the official academic calendar,” he said.

Bitok called on principals to adopt a more flexible approach when addressing students' concerns.

He acknowledged that examination-related pressure had emerged as one of the factors contributing to tensions in some schools.

“If learners express anxiety or indicate they are not ready, there is no point forcing them. It is better to postpone the examination to save an institution from being burnt," he said.

The PS disclosed that Nemis is being replaced with Kemis, which is expected to consolidate data from all levels of learning - Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) to university - into a single integrated platform. 

The Kemis rollout expected in July is aimed at streamlining data and driving efficiency in the education sector.

“The system will also include a mobile application, providing parents and stakeholders with real-time access to student and school data,” he said, adding that it will improve transparency, guide accurate allocation of resources, and curb malpractices such as manipulation of capitation through ghost schools or inflated enrolments. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Student Unrest Education PS Julius Bitok NEMIS And KEMIS Utumishi Girls Academy
.

Latest Stories

Parliament orders probe into the fuel subsidy fund
Parliament orders probe into the fuel subsidy fund
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
51 mins ago
Win for farmers as fertiliser subsidy gets Sh18b in budget
Business
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
51 mins ago
Court upholds Gachagua's ouster, awards him Sh50m
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
51 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Court upholds Gachagua's ouster, awards him Sh50m
By Kamau Muthoni 51 mins ago
Court upholds Gachagua's ouster, awards him Sh50m
Education crisis worsens as more schools close over student unrest
By Standard Team 51 mins ago
Education crisis worsens as more schools close over student unrest
Boys step up to end period stigma, restore dignity for girls in slum
By Mercy Kahenda 51 mins ago
Boys step up to end period stigma, restore dignity for girls in slum
Why Ruto, allies are desperate to have Uhuru out of 2027 gameplan
By Ndung'u Gachane 51 mins ago
Why Ruto, allies are desperate to have Uhuru out of 2027 gameplan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved