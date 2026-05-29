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Government dissolves Utumishi Girls Board, TSC moves against principal

By Mike Kihaki | May. 29, 2026
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Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba during a press breafing on May 29, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The government has dissolved the Board of Management (BOM) of Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil following the deadly dormitory fire that killed 16 students.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba on Friday, May 29, said the Board was disbanded for failing to comply with the School Safety Manual and basic education regulations.

“The BOM has been dissolved for failing to ensure compliance with the school safety manual and the basic education regulations,” said Ogamba.

Further, he has directed the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the school principal, Joycelene Muraguri, over alleged failure to enforce safety standards and act on warnings about unrest at the school.

Ogamba said two teachers had been informed by some Form Three students about the planned unrest, but failed to take appropriate action before the fire.

The two teachers accused of ignoring the warnings will also face disciplinary action by the TSC, he added.

The Ministry of Education and the TSC are further investigating possible negligence by education officials beyond the school administration. Officers found culpable will face disciplinary and legal action.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested eight students identified as persons of interest in the suspected arson attack. The eight are expected to appear in court next Tuesday as investigations continue.

Ogamba said preliminary findings showed the school had violated safety regulations, including overcrowding in the dormitory and locking one of the exit doors contrary to safety requirements.

A multi-agency team is continuing forensic investigations to determine the cause of the fire, including analysis of burn patterns, possible accelerants, and structural factors.

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Related Topics

Utumishi Girls Fire Utumishi Girls Fire Tragedy Education CS Ogamba Utumishi Girls Arson Attack
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