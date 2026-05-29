"Why me, God?" Grief engulfs parents after losing children in Utumishi school fire tragedy

Parents overcome by emotions at Utumishi Girls High School in Gilgil, Nakuru County, on May 28, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

She had spent hours searching for her daughter, unsure whether she was among students admitted to hospital or those who had perished in the dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil Nakuru County, on Thursday.

Her worst fears were confirmed at a Kenya Red Cross Society information desk, where parents had gathered to check the status of their children.