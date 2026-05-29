Publishers: Government owes us Sh9.48b

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Kenya Association of Publishers at the regional book fair in Meru. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Publishers in the country have raised their concern over delayed payments by the government amounting to Sh9.48 billion.

In demanding their dues, the publishers warned that the huge debt could disrupt the printing and distribution of Grade 11 textbooks across the country.

Speaking during a regional book fair held in Meru County, Kenya Publishers Association Chairman Musyoki Muli urged the government to urgently pay the outstanding amount, to ensure smooth implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

“We are appealing to the government to urgently clear the outstanding payments because the delays are affecting the entire book production chain and threatening the timely delivery of Grade 11 textbooks,” Mr Muli said.

According to the association, they are owed Sh6.2 billion for primary school textbooks, Sh2.5 billion for secondary and senior school books, and another Sh780 million for Junior Secondary School textbooks.

Muli stated that the delayed amounts had put publishing firms in a difficult place and made it difficult for them to continue producing and supplying the much-needed learning materials.

Kenya Association of Publishers at the regional book fair in Meru. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

“Printers alone are owed close to Sh4 billion and many are struggling with bank loans taken to finance paper imports and printing costs,” he said.

The association also divulged that the nationwide printing and distribution of Grade 11 textbooks will need an additional Sh4.5 billion as preparations intensify ahead of the rollout.

The delayed payments, publishers noted, had also negatively affected other sectors, including the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), due to reduced business activities within the publishing industry.

During the regional book fair hosted by Meru County, books worth Sh18.2m were donated to schools to support learning and improve literacy levels among various groups of learners.

Muli appealed to Kenyans to cultivate a strong reading culture, adding that books remain key in improving literacy standards and academic performance.

“As publishers, we are committed to ensuring every learner has access to quality learning material as we work towards achieving a one-to-one textbook ratio,” he said.

He said the association plans to print more than seven million textbooks for distribution across the country as schools continue implementing the CBC curriculum.