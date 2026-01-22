Government kick off textbooks supply to Grade 10 learners

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The government has begun distribution of grade 10 textbooks to learners in public senior schools across the country.

The move is aimed at reassuring parents, teachers and learners that the transition to Grade 10 will proceed smoothly.

Grade 10 marks the start of senior school under the Competency-Based Education (CBE), a critical phase that requires adequate teaching and learning materials to support effective instruction.

While concerns had been raised over delays in textbook supply, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba now says the situation is under control following renewed engagement with publishers.

Ogamba noted that the delay stemmed from accumulated government debt to publishers amounting to Sh11 billion, arising from textbook supplies for Grades 1 to 9.

“What happened for Grade 10 is that the government owed publishers Sh11 billion arising from previous debt for Grade 1 to 9. They decided not to provide textbooks until you pay us the money,” said Ogamba.

He explained that in the last three weeks, the government raised Sh5.6 billion, which has already been paid to publishers, unlocking the supply of Grade 10 textbooks.

“We agreed they will start supplying books from January 16 to the end of January as we look for the remaining Sh4.4 billion,” he said.

The policy on textbooks is that each learning area, a student should have one textbook.

“By Wednesday, 40 percent of the required books had been supplied to institutions, and we are now already at 50 percent of the supply. Our target is to complete distribution by the end of the month,” Ogamba noted.

He added that the ministry has received firm assurances from publishers that all textbooks will be delivered on time.

“Studying in institutions will begin next week and we have to ensure teaching and learning materials are in schools. I have assurance from the publishers that they will distribute 100 percent of the books to schools and learners by the end of the month,” he said.

Ogamba further emphasized that the government’s goodwill in settling part of the debt has restored confidence.

“We have agreed that even though we may not be able to release the remaining Sh4.4 billion in the next few weeks, the books will still be distributed. There is no reason for publishers to doubt that the government will meet its obligations,” he said.

Ogamba said the ministry supplied about 9.9 million textbooks to schools during the Grade 9 rollout last year. However, some schools failed to receive books due to inaccurate data submissions.

“The NEMIS system we used and principals had not indicated that they didn’t get the books. Sometimes schools give wrong information, and if not followed up, there is a delay,” he explained.

To address possible changes caused by inter-school transfers, the ministry plans to rationalise numbers to ensure equity.

“Some schools may have fewer learners while others have more. We will ensure students admitted to schools have the two core books for each learning area,” Ogamba said.

In a letter to Kenya Secondary School Heads Association chairperson Willie Kuria, Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Chief Executive Officer Prof Charles Ong’ondo confirmed that distribution is ongoing nationwide.

“KICD wishes to inform you that the distribution of Grade 10 textbooks and approved literacy texts to all public secondary schools nationally is currently underway,” said Prof Ong’ondo.

He noted that KICD and publishers have agreed to complete distribution by February 6, directing principals who do not receive books to report through sub-county directors of education.

Prof Ong’ondo added that two textbooks per learning area are being supplied on a 60:40 ratio by different publishers to enhance variety at senior school.