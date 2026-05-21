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Government plans to phase out national exams on course

By Anthony Gitonga | May. 21, 2026
Tight security as Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education candidates from Mama Ngina Girls High School prepared to write their English Paper One examin Mombasa County. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Education has announced plans to gradually phase out physical examinations  from the education system in a move aimed at cutting the huge costs associated with printing and transporting exam papers across the country.

The ministry plans to introduce paperless exams in schools, an initiative that has already been piloted in more than 30 teacher training colleges.

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