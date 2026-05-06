Turkana County disburse Sh430 million bursary to support vulnerable learners

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Turkana County Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai. [Mike Ekutan, Standard]

Vulnerable learners in Turkana County will benefit from Sh430 million in bursaries across learning institutions.

Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai stated that the initiative provides thousands of learners with the opportunity to pursue education and realise their dreams.

“Education remains one of the most powerful tools for breaking the cycle of poverty, inequality, and marginalisation,” said Lomorukai.

He called on agencies fighting graft to investigate some institutions that misuse bursaries as a cash cow by applying for funds for students who are not in school and later diverting the money.

“How can you steal money meant for our poor children? Integrity agencies in Kenya must investigate these directors of some institutions,” he said.

Over 165,000 students have benefited from the county initiative, with more funds set to be allocated to improve school attendance, as poverty has been identified as a major barrier to accessing quality education in Turkana.

Turkana County Education Board chairman Joseph Elibach said the funds have helped free poor but bright learners from truancy due to unpaid school fees.

Elibach revealed that over Sh1.8 billion has been spent on bursaries and scholarships since 2023.

“We have about 133 students who received full scholarships. As we speak, they are now in Form Three, which is a great milestone and a source of pride for our community and the Education Board as a whole,” he said.

Betty Lemuya, a student leader serving as Deputy President of the Turkana University and College Students Association, lauded the county government for investing in education.

She noted that through these initiatives, many students will be able to attend lectures and sit for university examinations without interruptions.

She added that the bursaries will help address illiteracy levels in Turkana.

Former Turkana Central lawmaker John Lodepe called on parents in Turkana to take their children to school so they can achieve their dreams through education.

Lodepe encouraged residents to embrace education as the great equaliser.

He also urged school principals in Turkana to release all withheld Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificates to former students, as directed by the government.

“Many youths are losing out on opportunities because they lack certificates. They are unable even to participate in police recruitment exercises because that is a requirement,” said Lodepe.