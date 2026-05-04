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Ruto promises to construct 30 classrooms to decongest Njiiri Secondary

By Boniface Gikandi | May. 4, 2026
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President William Ruto directs Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome to facilitate the construction of a dormitory with a capacity for 1,000 students at Njiiri School in Murang'a. [PCS]

President William Ruto has pledged to construct 30 new classrooms to decongest Njiiri School in Murang'a County which currently has 2,100 students.

The president said he will personally pay for the construction of the classrooms and the six laboratories following a plea by the school’s principal, Stephen Gathii.

Speaking at the school on Sunday, the Head of State directed the Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome to facilitate the construction of a dormitory with a capacity for 1,000 students' at a cost of Sh100 million.

He promised that the Ministry of Education will allocate Sh70 million for the construction of a centralised modern administration block.

“The school will also get a 72-seater bus, while the pathways within the compound will be tarmacked by KeRRA to ensure the learners are tidy during the rainy seasons,” said the head of state.

Ruto noted that in the Nairobi region, there are more than 1,000 classrooms under construction in the informal sector through the support of the government.

The principal asked for support to construct 100 additional staff houses to handle the learners and posting of more teachers.

Gathii.said the school was elevated to national school status and enrolled 800 Grade 10 students.

“The school has a challenge with the perimeter fence; it also needs to bar the wildlife straying from the Aberdare Forest into the school,” he said, adding that the institution occupies 65 acres of land.

Leaders who accompanied the President were Land and Housing Cabinet Secretary, Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang'ata; and MPs Sabina Chege (Nominated), Gathoni Muchomba (Githunguri), and Betty Maina (Murang'a). 

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Related Topics

Njiiri School In Murang'a President William Ruto Governor Irungu Kang'ata Lands CS Alice Wahome
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