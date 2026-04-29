Lobby group raises alarm over CBC preparedness on grade 10 implementation

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Roots Academy students at Uhuru Park Bus terminus waiting to board a matatu as schools open, April 27, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

As grade 10 learners resume their second term, they do so amid growing concerns over the education system's preparedness to fully implement the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), with a new assessment exposing significant gaps in infrastructure, staffing, and learning resources across schools.

Findings by the Elimu Bora Working Group (EBWG) indicate that many schools remain inadequately equipped to deliver the Grade 10 curriculum effectively, raising questions about equity and quality in the pioneer cohort’s learning experience.

The survey, conducted between February and March 2026 across 14 counties, including Nairobi, Kiambu, Kakamega, Kisumu and Nakuru, highlights persistent systemic challenges just as schools reopen for the second term.

“We are seeing a system that is simply not ready for Grade 10. The gaps in infrastructure, teacher preparedness and learning resources are too significant to ignore,” said Boaz Waruku, Policy and Strategy Advisor at Elimu Bora.

“If these issues are not addressed urgently, we risk deepening inequality and compromising the future of thousands of learners,” he added.

According to the findings, while just over half of schools report having adequate classrooms, only about a third have functional science laboratories.

Access to ICT labs, workshops and sports facilities remains limited, underscoring a mismatch between curriculum expectations and school capacity.

The report further points to widening disparities between national schools and sub-county institutions, where the majority of learners are enrolled, raising concerns over unequal access to CBC pathways and learning opportunities.

As learning resumes, attention has also turned to teachers' welfare and safety, with the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) raising the alarm over rising insecurity, particularly in the North Eastern region. KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori. [File, Standard]

KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori said several teachers have recently been affected by insecurity incidents while travelling or working within their communities, calling for urgent government intervention.

“As schools open for the second term, we urge the government to take extra measures to guarantee the safety of teachers, especially those in insecure regions. No teacher should be forced to choose between their safety and their duty,” said Misori.

He cautioned against punitive measures against teachers unable to report on time due to insecurity.

“No teacher should be punished for failing to report on time due to insecurity. The safety and lives of teachers must come first,” he added.

Misori also condemned the violence and urged authorities to take decisive action, including addressing leaders accused of incitement in affected regions.

The union further raised concerns over challenges within the teachers’ medical scheme, noting ongoing engagement with the Social Health Authority to improve access to healthcare services and ease the burden on educators.

At the same time, KUPPET has maintained its position on junior school intern teachers, insisting that the Teachers Service Commission must comply with a court ruling declaring the internship programme illegal.

“The only prudent step is to employ these teachers on permanent and pensionable terms. They are qualified and registered, and there is no justification for delay,” Misori said.

Meanwhile, EBWG notes that learning materials for Grade 10 remain unevenly distributed, with many schools reporting only partial availability.

Digital infrastructure, a key component of CBC implementation, continues to lag due to limited devices and poor internet connectivity in many institutions.

Boaz warned that the disconnect between policy design and implementation risks undermining the reform agenda.

“This transition was expected to be progressive and well-supported, but what we are seeing is a clear gap between policy and practice. Immediate investment and direction are needed,” he said.

Education stakeholders are now calling for urgent government action to address the gaps, warning that failure to do so could deepen inequality and compromise learning outcomes for the pioneer Grade 10 cohort.