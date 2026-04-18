Ruto reinstates 'Mamuluki' in school drama and music roles

A policy shift announced at the climax of this year’s Kenya National Drama and Film Festival has handed long-awaited relief to non-Teachers Service Commission (TSC) registered trainers, popularly known as “Mamuluki”, allowing them back into schools under a structured and regulated framework.
The move signals a return to relevance for the trainers and opens the door to formalising their role in shaping Kenya’s creative future.
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