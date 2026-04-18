Ruto reinstates 'Mamuluki' in school drama and music roles

Nkumu Junior Secondary School presents a French Choral Verse during the 64th Music and Drama Festival at Kagumo Teachers Training College in Nyeri on April 8, 2026. [Kibata Kihu, Standard

A policy shift announced at the climax of this year’s Kenya National Drama and Film Festival has handed long-awaited relief to non-Teachers Service Commission (TSC) registered trainers, popularly known as “Mamuluki”, allowing them back into schools under a structured and regulated framework.

The move signals a return to relevance for the trainers and opens the door to formalising their role in shaping Kenya’s creative future.