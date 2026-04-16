Learners sportlight society's deepest truths in drama festival

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Mount Kenya University (MKU) students perform a play during the Kenya National Drama festival on April 12, 2026. [Kihu Kabata, Standard]

University students have tackled themes of greed, exploitation, gender-based violence, youth unemployment, digital deception and resilience issues deeply embedded in contemporary society.

At the centre of the celebrations was Mount Kenya University (MKU), which emerged as the best university overall for the third consecutive year, cementing its dominance in creative arts.

MKU’s productions reflected the festival’s core themes, blending entertainment with cautionary tales. In the play The Refinement, scripted by Oliver Minishi, learners explored how greed and impatience can erode community structures.

A water project meant to serve villagers becomes a symbol of mistrust and exploitation as residents resort to theft and invite external actors with hidden agendas.

The narrative The Laptop offered a sharp, humorous critique of get-rich-quick schemes that have increasingly targeted young people.

The story follows a first-year university student who loses his school fees and dignity after falling prey to a fraudulent forex scheme orchestrated by his own uncle.

In cultural creative dance, Evindu Maridadi delved into body image pressures amplified by social media. A young woman undergoes risky cosmetic surgery to meet societal expectations, only to face devastating consequences—highlighting the dangers of self-alteration for validation. Kenyatta University students perform a play during the Kenya Drama and Fim festival on April 13, 2026. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

Gender injustice and the pain of silence took centre stage in the Kiswahili spoken word piece Waridi Lilofukaa, which narrates the trauma of a young girl abused within her own home.

The performance called out patriarchal systems that silence victims while urging society to reclaim dignity and justice for women.

Meanwhile, Threads of Tomorrow, a solo verse, told a story of resilience and innovation as a young fashion graduate overcomes poverty and societal doubt by leveraging social media to transform her tailoring business into a global success.

Even in comedy, performers found ways to reflect life’s realities. In Furahia, comedian Peter Wafula turned everyday struggles into humour, reminding audiences that happiness often lies in perspective rather than perfection.

The duet dance The Glittering Detour captured the struggles of youth navigating love, financial hardship and academic pressure, ultimately emphasizing the value of resilience and genuine support systems.

“This is a hat-trick—we have emerged the best university overall for three consecutive years: 2024, 2025, and now 2026. Reaching this level has been a result of combined effort.

The students’ resilience pushed them beyond their limits, while trainers applied every skill possible to ensure thorough preparation,” said William Luta, Coordinator of Creative Arts at MKU.

Beyond MKU’s dominance, other institutions also delivered standout performances including Kenyatta University impressed with its play Echoes of Machismo, a hard-hitting critique of toxic masculinity, while the University of Nairobi excelled in narrative storytelling.

Cooperative University of Kenya and Kibabii University shone in mime and modern dance respectively.

Overcoming Faith School from Bunyore emerged as a standout in pre-school categories, winning the overall Singing Games title with My Savings alongside awards for choreography, costume and décor.

Adjudicators praised teachers and trainers for nurturing talent while emphasizing the importance of age-appropriate content and simple staging to build confidence among learners.

This year’s festival also marked a shift toward digital integration, with increased use of film, screen productions and technology-driven storytelling reflecting the changing landscape of Kenya’s creative industry.

“As a university, we remain committed to nurturing and exposing young talent to the world. This journey does not end here—it only gets better,” he said.

The 64th edition of the Kenya National Drama and Film Festivals has once again affirmed the stage as a powerful mirror of society, with learners boldly confronting social realities through art, performance and digital storytelling.

The festival which is the largest in East and Central Africa was held at Kagumo Teachers Training College, Nyeri National Polytechnic and Dedan Kimathi University of Technology under the theme “Bold Storytellers’ Digital Stages: Driving Kenya’s Development through Theatre and Film.”