New rules for recruiting senior school teachers

The Teachers Service Commission has tightened rules on recruitment of senior secondary school teachers, unveiling 51 approved subject combinations that will determine who qualifies for employment under the Competency-Based Education (CBE), and warning that those trained outside the list risk being locked out of teaching jobs.
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