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Learners spotlight CBE gaps, generational change, mental health in drama

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 13, 2026

Nyangweso Junior Secondary School from Nyanza presents a play entitled Kenya Sign Language at the drama festival in Kagumo TTC, Nyeri. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Emerging performances at the national drama and film festival continue to spotlight urgent social issues affecting the learners.

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