Drama festival blends financial literacy skills and online safety

More than 50,000 students participating in the ongoing Kenya National Drama and Film Festival are gaining critical financial literacy skills even as performances on stage spotlight pressing issues such as online safety and the need to nurture children’s talents under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system.
The learners are being trained on how to manage bank accounts and strategies to monetise their artistic talent, in an initiative aimed at transforming creative passion into sustainable livelihoods.
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