×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

'Juogi': Raila's spirit awakens at Nyanza Drama festivals

By Stanley Ongwae | Mar. 21, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Agoro Sare Boys' William Maroro on the stage in the play 'The Story' during this year's Nyanza Region Drama and Film Festivals happening at Nyabururu Girls in Kisii County. [Stanley Ongwae, Standard]

Fallen Opposition Leader, the late Raila Odinga's spirit lingered for a moment at the ongoing Nyanza Region Drama Festivals as a cultural dance was staged in his tribute.

The performance of the dance titled "Juogi" moved the audience into a solemn moment as they brought back memories of Raila in the story that was told through a creative cultural dance that vividly presented his trademark hat and the Luo traditional lyre, Nyatiti, which, according to the presentation, was a symbol of rulership that the late opposition chief represented.

But it was Raila's favourite song, Jamaican Farewell, that most thrilled the audience to tears as they brought out the story of Awiti, a young girl who loses her father while taking care of him in hospital and Owiti, her brother, who should be the heir apparent of the father's Nyatiti.

Awiti's mother, upon receiving the news of the passing on of the patriarch, is devastated, and as tradition demands, she appoints Awiti, the surviving son of the father, to be the player of the musical instrument. The young man instead hands the Nyatiti to his younger sister, who gallantly takes it up to the utter disappointment of the mother.

Agoro Sare Boys' William Maroro on the stage in the play 'The Story' during this year's Nyanza Region Drama and Film Festivals happening at Nyabururu Girls in Kisii County. [Stanley Ongwae, Standard]

A point of conflict arises when the mother insists on the boy taking the leadership role of the late father, but ironically, the young heir-to-be entrusts the instrument to the sister, who keeps on soaring and quickly convinces the mother that she can play it despite the culture tying her up against it.

She finally emerges as the best fit for the position of heir, and the entire family and community rally behind her, making her as famous and influential as the late father.

All the success of Awiti is greatly attributed to her ability to exploit the digital space to amass followers and win over as many followers as possible.

Fallen Opposition Leader the late Raila Odinga's spirit lingered for a moment at the ongoing Nyanza Region Drama Festivals as Kisumu Girls staged a cultural dance in his tribute. [Stanley Ongwae, Standard]

The creator and director of the dance, Flora Owino, said the presentation was a tribute to the late Raila Odinga and that for the dance to conform to the standards of the festivals, she had to work on bringing out the theme of this year's festivals, which is "Bold Story Tellers, Digital Stages; Driving Kenya's Development Through Theater and Films.

"Our presentation was themed around gender parity and empowering women in communities to take up leadership positions despite the contemporary cultural and societal setbacks," Ms Owino said.

The art was among many other presentations that were made for the last three days, where various themes revolving around leadership, gender advocacy, education and child rights prominently featured.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Juogi Raila Odinga Raila Odinga Spirit Drama Festival
.

Latest Stories

Winnie Odinga appears to have capitulated and fallen at the first hurdle
Winnie Odinga appears to have capitulated and fallen at the first hurdle
Columnists
By Standard Team
3 hrs ago
Bad-manners politics: Ruto discards Executive decorum in bid to outdo Gachagua
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
3 hrs ago
President Ruto breaks records he would rather not
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

President Ruto breaks records he would rather not
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
President Ruto breaks records he would rather not
Bad-manners politics: Ruto discards Executive decorum in bid to outdo Gachagua
By Barrack Muluka 3 hrs ago
Bad-manners politics: Ruto discards Executive decorum in bid to outdo Gachagua
Wilson Airport in fresh safety storm after plane veers off runway
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Wilson Airport in fresh safety storm after plane veers off runway
Winnie Odinga appears to have capitulated and fallen at the first hurdle
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Winnie Odinga appears to have capitulated and fallen at the first hurdle
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved