'Juogi': Raila's spirit awakens at Nyanza Drama festivals

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Agoro Sare Boys' William Maroro on the stage in the play 'The Story' during this year's Nyanza Region Drama and Film Festivals happening at Nyabururu Girls in Kisii County. [Stanley Ongwae, Standard]

Fallen Opposition Leader, the late Raila Odinga's spirit lingered for a moment at the ongoing Nyanza Region Drama Festivals as a cultural dance was staged in his tribute.

The performance of the dance titled "Juogi" moved the audience into a solemn moment as they brought back memories of Raila in the story that was told through a creative cultural dance that vividly presented his trademark hat and the Luo traditional lyre, Nyatiti, which, according to the presentation, was a symbol of rulership that the late opposition chief represented.

But it was Raila's favourite song, Jamaican Farewell, that most thrilled the audience to tears as they brought out the story of Awiti, a young girl who loses her father while taking care of him in hospital and Owiti, her brother, who should be the heir apparent of the father's Nyatiti.

Awiti's mother, upon receiving the news of the passing on of the patriarch, is devastated, and as tradition demands, she appoints Awiti, the surviving son of the father, to be the player of the musical instrument. The young man instead hands the Nyatiti to his younger sister, who gallantly takes it up to the utter disappointment of the mother.

Agoro Sare Boys' William Maroro on the stage in the play 'The Story' during this year's Nyanza Region Drama and Film Festivals happening at Nyabururu Girls in Kisii County. [Stanley Ongwae, Standard]

A point of conflict arises when the mother insists on the boy taking the leadership role of the late father, but ironically, the young heir-to-be entrusts the instrument to the sister, who keeps on soaring and quickly convinces the mother that she can play it despite the culture tying her up against it.

She finally emerges as the best fit for the position of heir, and the entire family and community rally behind her, making her as famous and influential as the late father.

All the success of Awiti is greatly attributed to her ability to exploit the digital space to amass followers and win over as many followers as possible.

Fallen Opposition Leader the late Raila Odinga's spirit lingered for a moment at the ongoing Nyanza Region Drama Festivals as Kisumu Girls staged a cultural dance in his tribute. [Stanley Ongwae, Standard]

The creator and director of the dance, Flora Owino, said the presentation was a tribute to the late Raila Odinga and that for the dance to conform to the standards of the festivals, she had to work on bringing out the theme of this year's festivals, which is "Bold Story Tellers, Digital Stages; Driving Kenya's Development Through Theater and Films.

"Our presentation was themed around gender parity and empowering women in communities to take up leadership positions despite the contemporary cultural and societal setbacks," Ms Owino said.

The art was among many other presentations that were made for the last three days, where various themes revolving around leadership, gender advocacy, education and child rights prominently featured.