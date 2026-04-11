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Visa woes affecting athletes' travel need urgent intervention

By Editorial | Apr. 11, 2026
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Kenya’s 100m star Ferdinand Omanyala received his US visa less than 30 hours before his race at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon. This was after intense pressure.

There is no doubt that Kenyan athletes are among the country’s most highly regarded diplomats. Red carpets are rolled out whenever they land in major cities across the world, owing to their stunning performances.

Despite top athletes winning countless medals for Kenya on the global stage since the 1950s, their role as ambassadors has yet to be mainstreamed.

They have often faced visa hitches and, at times, have been ruled out of international competitions. In some cases, they have arrived only hours before global events because of these delays.

The United States’ notoriously hazy visa system has reportedly been a major hurdle for athletes.

As preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games gather pace, the biggest concern remains the visa application process.

Kenya’s 100m star Ferdinand Omanyala received his US visa less than 30 hours before his race at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon. This was after intense pressure.

World 10,000m silver medallist Daniel Simiu Ebenyo was among athletes who faced a visa application delay ahead of the national trials for the Paris Olympics at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League in Eugene, Oregon.

These delays, and in some cases denials, have affected Kenyan athletes’ mental strength,  as a number of them have been forced to compete while jet-lagged.

Although the US has its stringent visa rules which should be followed, athletes have on several occasions begged for a hastened application process to allow them arrive in time for international events such as the next Olympic Games in 2028.

It is impressive that athletes have taken it upon themselves to explain to the US Embassy in Kenya the frustrations they face in visa applications.

During a tour of Complete Sports Training Camp in Kaptagat, Uasin Gishu County, on Thursday, April 9, 2026, athletes led by two-time Olympic champion and National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) athletes representative Eliud Kipchoge and multiple world champions Faith Kipyegon and Geoffrey Kamworor, among others, raised concerns about visa hitches to Charge d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Kenya, Susan Burns.

And the two parties discussed various ways of hastening the process. Athletes were requested to strictly submit required documents and information, while the embassy follows up on applications that have been delayed.

For instance, a Kenyan marathoner who is getting set for the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 20, was yet to receive his visa by  yesterday, a matter that was taken up by the embassy.

While all these delays and denials are happening, a decision to issue elite athletes with diplomatic passports is still underway. The rising stars should be considered for the elevation, which would ease their visa applications and issuance.

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