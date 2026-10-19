Kawira Mwangaza 'Okolea' event disrupted by suspected goons

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Kawira Mwangaza and her husband Murega Baichu at Igembe rally which was disrupted. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza's 'Okolea' charity event at Gituine in Igembe Central was violently disrupted by goons as she appealed for political tolerance.

Her weekly charity events, where she donates cows, household and business kits across the county, are popular and on Sunday, she took it to Igembe, the home turf of her political rivals, Governor Isaac Mutuma, Igembe Central MP Dan Kiili and former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

The event was violently disrupted as Mwangaza campaigned against President William Ruto, his deputy Kithure Kindiki and her local political rivals.

In the process, the items she was to donate were carted away by the goons and her church equipment was stolen.

Her husband Murega Baichu also lost his guitar to the attackers.

On October 19, Mwangaza, who is the Umoja na Maendeleo Party (UMP) leader, accused the police of not taking action as political goons dispersed her charity-cum rally on Sunday.

"The goons attacked us with machetes and clubs. They stole our mobile phones and equipment that belongs to the church," Mwangaza, a bishop in the Baite Family Fellowship (BFF), said.

She regretted that police did not provide security at the event, leading to running battles between her supporters and rivals.

She said she was free to hold political rallies in all parts of Meru, including areas where her political opponents hail from.

"My opponents come and campaign in Imenti and nobody attacks them. Why are they preventing me from going to Igembe? I was there to make donations to those in need as I usually do as charity, and to talk to my people," Mwangaza said.

She added: "The goons stole our speakers and Murega's guitar too. I am now asking them to return everything they stole, including the guitar."

She said police watched as the mob invaded the rally, and attributed it to the fact that she is in the Linda Mwananchi brigade and is supporting Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna for president.

"The police just looked on as my event was attacked, because I am in the one-term movement."

Her 'Okolea Kaana ka Miiru' charity events held on Sundays across the county are usually well attended, and she uses them to donate cows, household items and other items to the most vulnerable in the community, mostly sick people, people with disabilities, orphans and the elderly.

The events also double as political rallies.