Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Machakos MCAs demand action on Governor Wavinya's budget memo

By John Muia | Oct. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Machakos MCAs led by Majority leader Nicholas Nzioka during a press conference at the Machakos County Assembly on October 14, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

A section of Machakos County Assembly MCAs has called on Speaker Anne Kiusya  to formally table Governor Wavinya Ndeti’s memorandum returning the KSh 2026/27 Budget for House consideration.

Addressing a press conference at the assembly, Majority Leader Nicholas Nzioka stated that the memorandum was addressed to the full House rather than the Speaker in her personal capacity, noting that members have been kept in the dark.

"The memorandum was not for the Speaker's consideration. It was for consideration by honourable members. The 60 honourable members of the County Assembly of Machakos have not seen the memorandum," said Nzioka, who also serves as the Machakos Town MCA.

Nzioka revealed that the Speaker received the memorandum and unilaterally wrote back to the Governor before the assembly could deliberate or vote on the matter.

"As it stands, we do not have a resolution made by the County Assembly of Machakos in regard to the memorandum that was legally returned to the House. I urge the Speaker to bring the memo before the House so that members can consider it," he added, emphasizing that the assembly remains ready to debate the document and pass a formal resolution to either accept or reject the Executive’s reservations.

Nzioka also clarified the status of Finance County Executive Committee Member (CECM) Catherine Mutanu, dismissing claims that she was impeached by the assembly.

"The resolution of the House was that the House agreed with the Governor in sacking the CECM. The impeachment process was not completed. The CECM had every right to go to court, and she went to court and the court granted orders for her to return to office," Nzioka explained, challenging anyone asserting otherwise to produce Hansard records showing a formal impeachment vote.

Meanwhile, Ekalakala MCA Stephen Mwanthi warned that the delay in debating the budget has plunged the county assembly into severe financial distress.

"There is no money to run the Assembly. Previously, we have been paid through bank loans. It is up to the Speaker to choose whether she wants the Assembly to continue or come to a closure, and we will put the blame on her," Mwanthi stated.

Echoing his sentiments, Ndalani MCA Francis Kitaka emphasized that the primary mandate of the assembly is to pass the budget and oversee county spending, noting that members cannot exercise oversight over programs they have not funded.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Machakos MCAs Machakos County Assembly Governor Wavinya Ndeti Speaker Ann Kiusya
.

Latest Stories

Coe says Kenya fully supports preps for 2029 Nairobi event
Coe says Kenya fully supports preps for 2029 Nairobi event
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
2 hrs ago
From drums to silence as tears flow at Mbaraki
Football
By Maarufu Mohamed
2 hrs ago
Fuel prices may go higher as subsidies fund depleted
Business
By Macharia Kamau
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Raila's spirit: Pro-Ruto, Linda Mwananchi leaders contend for Baba's magic
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Raila's spirit: Pro-Ruto, Linda Mwananchi leaders contend for Baba's magic
Baba, we miss you: Thousands gather to honour Raila on first anniversary
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Baba, we miss you: Thousands gather to honour Raila on first anniversary
Abandoning Raila: Questions as former Raila allies give first anniversary a wide berth
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Abandoning Raila: Questions as former Raila allies give first anniversary a wide berth
Fuel prices may go higher as subsidies fund depleted
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Fuel prices may go higher as subsidies fund depleted
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved