Machakos MCAs demand action on Governor Wavinya's budget memo

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Machakos MCAs led by Majority leader Nicholas Nzioka during a press conference at the Machakos County Assembly on October 14, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

A section of Machakos County Assembly MCAs has called on Speaker Anne Kiusya to formally table Governor Wavinya Ndeti’s memorandum returning the KSh 2026/27 Budget for House consideration.

Addressing a press conference at the assembly, Majority Leader Nicholas Nzioka stated that the memorandum was addressed to the full House rather than the Speaker in her personal capacity, noting that members have been kept in the dark.

"The memorandum was not for the Speaker's consideration. It was for consideration by honourable members. The 60 honourable members of the County Assembly of Machakos have not seen the memorandum," said Nzioka, who also serves as the Machakos Town MCA.

Nzioka revealed that the Speaker received the memorandum and unilaterally wrote back to the Governor before the assembly could deliberate or vote on the matter.

"As it stands, we do not have a resolution made by the County Assembly of Machakos in regard to the memorandum that was legally returned to the House. I urge the Speaker to bring the memo before the House so that members can consider it," he added, emphasizing that the assembly remains ready to debate the document and pass a formal resolution to either accept or reject the Executive’s reservations.

Nzioka also clarified the status of Finance County Executive Committee Member (CECM) Catherine Mutanu, dismissing claims that she was impeached by the assembly.

"The resolution of the House was that the House agreed with the Governor in sacking the CECM. The impeachment process was not completed. The CECM had every right to go to court, and she went to court and the court granted orders for her to return to office," Nzioka explained, challenging anyone asserting otherwise to produce Hansard records showing a formal impeachment vote.

Meanwhile, Ekalakala MCA Stephen Mwanthi warned that the delay in debating the budget has plunged the county assembly into severe financial distress.

"There is no money to run the Assembly. Previously, we have been paid through bank loans. It is up to the Speaker to choose whether she wants the Assembly to continue or come to a closure, and we will put the blame on her," Mwanthi stated.

Echoing his sentiments, Ndalani MCA Francis Kitaka emphasized that the primary mandate of the assembly is to pass the budget and oversee county spending, noting that members cannot exercise oversight over programs they have not funded.