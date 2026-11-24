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Former governor John Mruttu. [File, Standard]

Former Governor John Mruttu has called for a national conversation on county revenue allocation and payment priority framework to protect essential services and livelihoods.

Mruttu called for timelines, clear rules on payment priorities and enforcement of financial rules and urged the Council of Governors (CoG), the Senate, county assemblies, employee representatives and oversight institutions to begin the national dialogue on a model county law with input from suppliers and citizens.

This comes as county employees grapple with loan defaults already deducted from their salaries and their families searching for medical care that the county cannot provide due to breached payment rules.

The county government owes suppliers and contractors, including unremitted workers statutory deductions, a total of over Sh2.2 billion pending bills since 2013.

Mruttu, a former CoGs Vice Chairperson said he understands the difficult choices the county leaders face and experience informs his belief that citizens deserve clear rules governing who gets paid when county monies arrive from the National Treasury.

The former governor said the formulation of a county legal framework would translate existing obligations into specific local duties and deadlines, establish rules for payment priorities and exemptions.

He said the enforcement of the rules should be built on the existing provisions of the PFMA, including Section 156 on disciplinary measures against public and accounting officers, with due process.

“The national conversation can consider how this provision should support compliance with the proposed framework. Clear rules would also protect responsible governors and honest officers from pressure to favour particular payments, while making lawful advancements easier to explain,” said the former governor.

“I propose a county cash allocation and payment priority framework, anchored in county legislation. In plain terms, this means rules agreed before and how available cash will fund approved priorities and meet payment obligations,” he said in an interview yesterday..

Mruttu regretted that county employees face a particularly troubling uncertainty. He said the county staff payslip may show deductions for tax, insurance, pension, SACCO contributions and loan repayments, yet the money may not have reached its intended recipient.

“Depending on the applicable rules, delayed remittances have exposed employees to arrears, penalties or difficulty accessing cover and benefits.

An employee who has surrendered part of their salary should not have to chase money through county offices,“ he said.

Mruttu spoke as dozens of county government workers are up in arms with the executive over delayed remittance of the mandatory statutory deductions.

The over 1000 union of Kenya Civil Servants from the devolved functions complained that the continued delay in remittance of cooperative loans, Pay As You Earn (PAYE), National Social Security Fund (NSSF), and National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) deductions was negatively impacting their well-being and staff creditworthiness.

The angry county staff led by their officials, claimed they have started receiving letters of penalties despite deductions being reflected in their monthly payslips.

Through chairperson Celestina Chao, John Maghanga (branch executive secretary) and the national executive board member Wilson Nzano, the staff noted that they cannot receive loans and medical treatment at their respective hospitals due to failure by the executive to remit the statutory deductions.

“Our accounts for the statutory deductions are dormant yet we are being deducted from our monthly payslips. The deductions are not remitted to their respective accounts and we cannot receive the required services like loans and medical cover since January this year,” noted Chao.

“We have met the speaker and told him of our suffering for the house to intervene and compel the executive to remit all the statutory deduction owed to us for the sake of us and our families,” the chairperson told The Standard in Wundanyi town yesterday.

Maghanga expressed concerns that defaulting cases had led to an accrual of penalties and other unprecedented costs which the workers will be liable to pay.

“We are demanding the assembly to enforce timely remittance of statutory deductions and measures to be put in place to mitigate these challenges to ensure that in future statutory deductions are remitted on time,” added Nzano.

Mruttu said residents have been raising their views in public participation forums, explaining their needs and helping shape budgets but the executive has been disregarding their input.

“County assembly approves public priorities. Why should discretion at the payment stage quietly overturn what citizens helped determine? Public participation must count when payments are made,” he stated.

Mruttu added: When payment rules are absent or disregarded, opportunities arise for rent-seeking, manipulation and favoritism. Suppliers may face demands for inducement or seek influential intermediaries. Public payment should never depend on whom someone knows”

He at the same time said the development of rules will identify who must answer for breaches. “The formulation of the county rules and regulations should operate consistently with national law and support enforcement of existing controls,” he said.

“The rules should protect minimum funding for essential services, provide scheduled releases for development commitments and establish an objective payment order for verified bills.

Payroll deductions require remittance within the applicable deadline, monthly reconciliation and a route for employees to confirm receipt and raise discrepancies,” added Mruttu.