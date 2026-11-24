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The Sh87 million investment marks another step towards closing the electricity access gap in Narok West, where connectivity remains a major development priority for many rural households. [File,Standard]

Nearly 250 households in Narok West Constituency are set to gain access to electricity following the launch of two Last Mile Connectivity projects valued at approximately Sh87 million.

The projects, launched at Olenkuya Primary School in Empaash, are expected to extend electricity to previously underserved villages through two distribution lines: Entepes–Empaash–Ilkokoyo Primary Schools and Nturumeti–Olemigili–Enturoto.

The launch brought together Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Defence CS Soipan Tuya, Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, county secretary Mayiani Tuya, senior government officials and local leaders, who described the expansion of rural electricity infrastructure as a key driver of development and economic transformation.

“The initiative is expected to improve access to essential services, stimulate rural enterprise and enhance the quality of life for residents who have long relied on alternative sources of energy,” said Wandai during the ceremony.

For beneficiary families, the arrival of electricity is expected to bring significant changes, particularly for school-going children who will have better lighting to study and complete their homework after dusk.

Schools will also benefit from improved learning environments, while households will be able to power essential appliances, reducing reliance on costly, less reliable energy alternatives.

Governor Ntutu said small-scale traders and entrepreneurs are expected to gain new opportunities to expand their businesses, improve productivity and increase household incomes through access to reliable electricity.

“The projects are also expected to support the growth of small enterprises, including retail shops and other businesses that depend on electricity to operate efficiently,” he added.

Leaders at the launch said expanding electricity coverage in rural areas was central to improving living standards and ensuring communities outside major urban centres benefit from national development programmes.

The Sh87 million investment marks another step towards closing the electricity access gap in Narok West, where connectivity remains a major development priority for many rural households.

The projects are expected to strengthen economic activities, improve access to information and technology, and create an enabling environment for investment in the constituency.

In June 2026, Wandayi commissioned two LMCP projects in Narok East Constituency at Dorobo Village (Mosiro Ward) and Ilpatimaro Village (Ildamat Ward).