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Governor Natembeya, who spoke yesterday alongside officials of the Judiciary and the Children’s Department, warned sex pests that their days are numbered. [File,Standard]

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has called for stronger child protection programmes in the counties, saying sex abuse is predisposing children to a ruined future.

Governor Natembeya, who spoke yesterday alongside officials of the Judiciary and the Children’s Department, warned sex pests that their days are numbered.

He called on the private sector to partner with the counties in offering a supportive environment for children recovering from abuse as well as in efforts to prevent future cases.

Natembeya spoke during the opening of a new 50-bed safe house established in Kwanza Sub-County, Trans Nzoia, to help protect survivors of gender-based violence (GBV), particularly children who face the risk of returning to abusive homes while pursuing justice.

The facility, constructed by Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) in partnership with the county, will provide survivors with temporary accommodation, counselling, medical care and legal support.

Natmembeya and local officials decried the statistics, calling for coordinated efforts to make the county safe for children. According to Judiciary records, sexual and gender-based violence cases in Trans Nzoia rose from 991 in 2024 to 1,016 in 2025.

“For a long time, we have had a serious challenge with witness protection, especially when dealing with children who have been sexually abused by people within their own families,” said Caroline Njalale, a Children’s Court magistrate. Njalale called for similar facilities to be established in other sub-counties, saying the distance between survivors' homes and protection services could sometimes discourage reporting and complicate follow-up of cases.

Dr Kennedy Odede, Shofco CEO, said no female should be denied justice because they lack somewhere safe to go after reporting abuse. "We can’t tell her to report abuse and then leave her wondering where she will sleep or how she will protect herself from the person who harmed her,” he said.

“Justice must not end at the police station, survivors need a safe place to recover and participate in the legal process without fear. No woman should have to choose between her safety and seeking justice,” added Odede.

Oscar Nalimae, Trans Nzoia County Children Services Coordinator, said the safe house would address a gap in the county's child protection system, which has for years relied on Child Protection Units (CPUs) in police stations to accommodate children requiring protection.

“We have been relying on Child Protection Units to provide protection for children who have been abused or those who find themselves in conflict with the law. Unfortunately, our CPU in Kitale is currently not functioning. This has left us with very few options, and sometimes we have had to take children to other counties to find a safe place for them,” said Nalimae.

Benjamin Kelwon, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions in charge of Trans Nzoia County, urged members of the public to report cases of abuse, assuring them that survivors would have access to protection and support.

“Report these cases. Do not allow fear, family relationships or social pressure to prevent you from speaking out. We must work together to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable and survivors receive justice,” he said.

Natembeya described the facility as a major milestone in the county's efforts to address GBV.

“In cases of incest, for instance, the perpetrator may be a close family member, meaning the child cannot safely return home. This facility changes that situation. We now have somewhere to protect survivors as the justice process takes its course,” he said.

Natembeya pledged the county government's continued support for the facility, saying the partnership with Shofco and like-minded organizations would be strengthened to ensure survivors received the assistance they needed.