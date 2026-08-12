Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Wavinya calls for dialogue with MCAs over budget stalemate

By Erastus Mulwa | Aug. 12, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti speaks during a press conference at her Machakos town office. She called on dialogue between the County Assembly and the Executive to end the ongoing stalemate that has hampered service delivery. [John Muia]

Governor Wavinya Ndeti has declared that she is now ready to engage Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) to unlock the current stalemate over the county’s 2026/27 budget, whose delay in passage has paralysed the delivery of essential services across the county.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, a day after the county assembly authorized 50 percent of the county budget amid a stand-off over allocations, Wavinya warned the delay in budget processing has hurt innocent residents who expect elected leaders to discharge delegated authority with honesty and transparency.

“What I want to tell the MCAs is that it is time to stand up and be counted. As your leader, I have decided I will convene a dialogue so that we address this matter because Machakos is bigger than all of us. I will not grow tired of engaging you. It is bad for Machakos residents to suffer because of you,” said Wavinya.

The governor took issue with the budget and house business committees, accusing them of being used by external political forces to frustrate her government’s agenda to empower the people of Machakos.

“I have always engaged the county assembly leadership on various matters and agreed upon issues. All I need them to do is to be sincere and truthful. The biggest problem lies with the budget committee members and the UDA-allied MCAs. The budget we forwarded to the assembly reflected the wishes of the citizens, not my wishes or the wishes of my deputy,” Wavinya said.

The governor dismissed as misleading claims by a section of MCAs during yesterday’s assembly proceedings that various departments such as Water were allocated zero budget in the current estimates. She also dismissed claims that pending bills as of June 2026 amounted to sh 7.5 billion.

“The total amount of pending bills payable as at June 30th 2026 was sh 4.6 billion; this included sh 1.6 billion in staff salaries for April, May and June 2026 arising from the failure to approve the supplementary budget by the county assembly."

She went on, " The budgeted amount for pending bills for Financial Year 2026/27 is sh 858 million and not sh 270 million as stated in the erroneous interpretation of the submitted Appropriation Bill. The outstanding pending Bills will be settled through a first charge arrangement.”

The governor noted that some of the amendments to her budget proposals by the county assembly committee on budget infringed on existing legal and contractual obligations of the executive, alleging sabotage on the part of MCAs.

“To weaponise the budget process against the very citizens who elected you is not only an abdication of legislative duty but also a reckless betrayal of public trust. You are punishing the people of Machakos unfairly. I wonder how your conscience lets you sleep in peace when you know the kind of suffering you are deliberately inflicting on the people,” she said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Machakos County Government Governor Wavinya Ndeti MCA Engagement County Budget
.

Latest Stories

Bien, Alikiba and Diamond Platnumz dominate Spotify's 2026 Global Impact list
Bien, Alikiba and Diamond Platnumz dominate Spotify's 2026 Global Impact list
Entertainment
By David Kyalo
15 mins ago
Netflix acquires award-winning documentary short 'One Last Order' co-directed by Kenyan Sam Soko
Entertainment
By Boniface Mithika
31 mins ago
What awaits Kenya Kwanza-ODM team on power sharing
Politics
By Steve Mkawale
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

What awaits Kenya Kwanza-ODM team on power sharing
By Steve Mkawale 1 hr ago
What awaits Kenya Kwanza-ODM team on power sharing
Opposition leaders agree to settle differences behind closed doors
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Opposition leaders agree to settle differences behind closed doors
How Ruto is putting roadblocks on bumpy road to Singapore
By Graham Kajilwa 2 hrs ago
How Ruto is putting roadblocks on bumpy road to Singapore
Why Sifuna and Kalonzo ticket could reshape 2027 presidential race
By Okech Kendo 2 hrs ago
Why Sifuna and Kalonzo ticket could reshape 2027 presidential race
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved