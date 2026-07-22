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Protest over insecurity after Isiolo businesswoman is killed, rider injured

By Bruno Mutunga | Jul. 22, 2026
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Isiolo traders and residents protest after a businesswoman’s killing. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

Hundreds of traders and residents in Isiolo town staged demonstrations on Tuesday, bringing traffic along the busy Isiolo–Moyale Highway to a standstill as they protested the killing of businesswoman Kananu Angelina Lichira.

Lichira was reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen on Monday evening shortly after closing her shop at the Isiolo Market matatu terminus. She was on a motorcycle heading home when the attackers struck. The motorcycle rider was also injured in the attack and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Angry protesters barricaded sections of the highway for several hours using stones and burning tyres, demanding swift investigations, the arrest of those responsible, and enhanced security for traders and residents. Business activities in parts of Isiolo town were disrupted as demonstrators accused security agencies of failing to curb rising cases of violent crime in the county.

Isiolo traders and residents protest after a businesswoman’s killing. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

The demonstrations drew the support of local leaders, including Wabera Ward MCA Salesio Kiambi, Bulapesa MCA Waithaka Nyoro and Burat Ward MCA Nicholas Lorot, who is himself a survivor of a past bandit attack. The leaders condemned the killing and called on security agencies to strengthen security patrols and restore public confidence.

Kiambi said the incident reflected a worrying trend of attacks targeting business people in Isiolo, noting that several traders, particularly from the Meru community, had been attacked or killed in previous years, especially during periods leading up to general elections.

Isiolo traders and residents protest after a businesswoman’s killing. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

"Isiolo is a cosmopolitan town where people from different communities have lived and done business together peacefully for many years. We must not allow criminals to divide us or create fear among residents," he said, while urging security agencies to act decisively against those behind the attacks.

Several protesters expressed frustration over what they described as increasing insecurity in the town.

The latest killing comes barely a month after another trader, Mr Gitonga, disappeared under mysterious circumstances after reportedly being lured by people posing as customers. He vanished together with his newly acquired motorcycle. Human remains later discovered on the outskirts of Isiolo are suspected to be his, although DNA tests have yet to confirm the identity.

Isiolo County Police Commander Joshua Sang visited the demonstrators and assured residents that investigations into Lichira's killing were ongoing. He appealed for calm, promising that detectives were pursuing all available leads to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Despite the assurance, tensions remained high as police engaged some protesters in running battles while attempting to clear barricades and reopen the Isiolo–Moyale Highway. The confrontations spread to several estates within Isiolo town before normal traffic resumed later in the day.

Residents and business owners have now called on the national government to urgently enhance security in Isiolo, saying the continued attacks are threatening lives, livelihoods and investor confidence in the county.

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