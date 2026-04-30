Thwake dam delays cost tax payers billions

Delays in the construction of the Thwake Dam have cost taxpayers billions, with an audit revealing a 32 per cent price escalation to Sh48.9 billion.Auditor General Nancy Gathungu flagged the increase as a breach of legal variation limits, warning that delayed payments have also driven up interest costs.
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