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Health services collapse as clinical officers' strike hits 151 days

By Ryan Kerubo | Apr. 8, 2026
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KUCO Chairman Peterson Wachira, flanked by officials, addresses the press in 2024 over an ongoing strike. [File, Standard]

Health services in Marsabit County have sharply deteriorated as a clinical officers’ strike enters its 151st day, with unions warning of rising deaths and closure of key hospitals.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (Kuco) chair Peterson Wachira blamed the crisis on the county’s failure to resolve labour disputes. Clinical officers downed tools on October 1, 2025, over unimplemented return-to-work agreements addressing salary delays, medical cover and promotions.

The union accuses the county of ignoring court-guided talks, removing staff from payroll and withholding salaries.

Data shows outpatient visits have dropped by 95.5 per cent, from 15,700 to 700, while admissions fell by 88 per cent. Theatre cases declined by 73.7 per cent.

Neonatal deaths have surged tenfold, from two to 21 per 1,000 live births, signalling a deepening crisis.
Moyale, Kalacha and Laisamis sub-county hospitals remain closed, forcing patients to travel long distances or seek care in Ethiopia.

KUCO officials say the prolonged strike has left residents exposed, with calls growing for national intervention. Mary Boniface, KUCO Treasurer, said the prolonged absence of clinical officers has left residents exposed.

“151 days of strike is such a long time and this means without clinical officers, who are the key custodians of primary health care, things are bad,” she said.

Boniface Mitambo, vice chair, questioned the management of county resources and called for national intervention.

“If the people who have been elected cannot ensure the people of Marsabit are getting these services for all this while, six months, then they have no other response. Maybe the services have to be recalled to the national government,” he said.

The union now demands immediate signing of a return-to-work deal, reinstatement of staff and payment of withheld salaries.

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Clinical Officers Strike Marsabit County Health Crisis Kenya Union of Clinical Officers
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