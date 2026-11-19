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Businessman Moses Mukuba Lubanga was allegedly arrested on September 21, 2026 while travelling to Ghana for business. [Courtesy]

The family of missing businessman Moses Mukuba Lubanga now seeks to institute contempt of court proceedings against security chiefs after they failed to produce him in court, alive or dead, within a 24-hour deadline.

Through their lawyer Danstan Omari, the family says it will pursue the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the Director of Criminal Investigations Amin Mohamed, the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) commander, the Director of Immigration Services and the Attorney General for allegedly disobeying court orders requiring them to account for Lubanga's whereabouts.

The contempt proceedings follow the expiry of a deadline issued by High Court Judge Margaret Muigai on Tuesday, who directed the State to produce Lubanga before court within 24 hours or explain his whereabouts.

The deadline lapsed yesterday at 2.30pm without the businessman being presented before the court, prompting the family to escalate its legal battle against the security agencies.

Omari, who has taken over the matter on behalf of the family, maintains that the authorities must explain what happened to Lubanga after he was arrested and handed over to ATPU officers.

The family wants the court to establish whether the businessman is still being held by security agencies or whether he has been killed.

Lubanga was arrested on September 21, 2026, at approximately 3.40am while travelling to Ghana for business.

Court documents indicate that he was initially intercepted by immigration officers before being handed over to ATPU officers, who subsequently interrogated him at their headquarters.

His family was later informed that he had been released at approximately 2.42pm on the same day.

However, he never returned home or contacted his relatives.

In an affidavit sworn by his sister Judith Lubanga, the family expressed fears over his safety, saying all efforts to trace him had been unsuccessful.

"Despite the said assertion that the Subject was released, he did not return home and has never contacted me or any other member of our family thereafter," she stated.

She further told the court: "I am extremely apprehensive for the life, safety and physical wellbeing of my brother."

The family argues that ATPU remains the last independently confirmed State agency to have had Lubanga in its custody and should therefore account for his disappearance.

In the habeas corpus application, the family is demanding that the security agencies produce original custody registers, interrogation records, movement registers, handover documents, Occurrence Book entries and CCTV footage covering the period of his arrest and alleged release.

They also want the ATPU commander to disclose the officers who received and interrogated Lubanga, where he was detained and whether he was transferred to another security agency.

The family further wants immigration authorities to explain the circumstances surrounding his interception and subsequent handover to ATPU.

The application argues that the authorities are best placed to account for his movements from the time he was arrested.

The family has maintained that should the State fail to demonstrate a lawful basis for holding him, the court should order his immediate release.

The habeas corpus proceedings are aimed at compelling the State to produce Lubanga physically before court or explain the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, as the family intensifies its efforts to establish his fate.