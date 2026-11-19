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Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri who is linked to Definite Assurance Company that has sued Middle East Bank over a Sh450 million loan dispute. [Courtesy; Facebook]

An insurance company associated with Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri has sued Middle East Bank, accusing it of charging interest on a Sh450 million loan that it says it never accessed.

In a suit filed at the High Court, Definite Assurance Company says it approached the bank for a 12-month facility in 2023. The bank issued an offer letter on October 27, 2023, providing for an annual interest rate of nine per cent, payable only on funds drawn and used.

The company now says the bank purported to disburse the Sh450 million in seven instalments on December 21, 2023, with six tranches of Sh65 million and one of Sh60 million.

However, it alleges that the bank immediately transferred the funds into another account, which its records described as a cash margin account before it was redesignated as an escrow account.

Definite says it neither opened nor authorised the account and had no access to or control over the funds, which remained locked between December 21, 2023, and June 25, 2024.

On the latter date, the bank transferred the money back to the company’s account and debited it with Sh470.7 million, comprising the Sh450 million principal and Sh20.7 million in accrued interest.

The company further argues that it never accessed or benefited from the loan and should therefore not have been charged interest.

It accuses the bank of continuing to levy interest and other charges, leaving its account with a debit balance of about Sh11 million as of August 12, 2026.

In a statutory demand dated June 18, 2025, the bank sought Sh42 million and threatened to initiate liquidation proceedings over the alleged debt.

Definite says it tried to resolve the dispute amicably but could not obtain a full explanation of the amounts claimed by the bank. During negotiations, it was asked to seek an extension to pay Sh470 million in principal and Sh16 million in interest.

The company subsequently moved to court to challenge the statutory demand. In a ruling delivered on October 16, 2025, the High Court stayed the demand for 90 days and directed the company to pay the undisputed amount within 60 days, while the parties agreed on the applicable interest.

On January 12 this year, Definite paid Sh20 million in compliance with the court’s directions. It says the payment was not an admission of liability.

After obtaining its account statements through the court proceedings, the insurer commissioned Namasake Consulting Associates to conduct a forensic audit. The report, according to the company, found that the funds had not been accessible to it and should not have attracted interest.

Definite wants the court to declare that the loan was never received, that no interest is payable and that the bank’s statutory demand is invalid.

It is also seeking an order compelling the bank to write off the disputed interest, a permanent injunction against liquidation proceedings, a refund of the Sh20 million payment and damages for alleged negligence and breach of contract and duty.

The allegations are yet to be determined by the court.