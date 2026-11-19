Lawyer Mandela Nabaala Leyian. [File, Standard]

A government forensic analyst came under intense scrutiny at the High Court in Narok after struggling to explain crucial events captured in CCTV footage presented as evidence in the murder trial of lawyer Mandela Nabaala Leyian.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Sawe Kigen, who was called by the prosecution to analyse and interpret the surveillance footage, was taken to task over his inability to identify individuals, establish their movements and reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the fatal shooting outside Mara Junction Club in Narok.