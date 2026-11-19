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Authorities have warned that the situation could deteriorate if heavy rains persist in the upper regions of Meru, sending increased volumes of stormwater downstream. [Bruno Mutunga,Standard]

Residents of Lowangila, Tractor, Aukot and Attan villages in Ngaremara Ward, Isiolo County, have been urged to remain vigilant and heed warnings from authorities over possible floods.

The four villages are among areas that are repeatedly affected by flooding during rainy seasons, forcing families to abandon their homes and seek refuge on higher ground.

Authorities have warned that the situation could deteriorate if heavy rains persist in the upper regions of Meru, sending increased volumes of stormwater downstream.

The residents have consequently been advised to monitor weather conditions and prepare to vacate from their homes whenever directed by authorities.

The warning was issued on Wednesday during a relief food distribution exercise targeting 600 households affected by flooding in the four villages.

Isiolo County Government Chief Officer in charge of Special Programmes Hassan Abdullahi and Ngaremara Ward Member of County Assembly Peter Losu called on residents to take the warnings seriously, noting that floodwaters could rise rapidly, including at night when families are asleep.

“Residents should not take these warnings lightly because water levels can rise unexpectedly, even when people are asleep. We are asking everyone to remain alert and move to higher ground whenever the situation demands,” the leaders advised.

They urged households living in flood-prone areas to avoid waiting until water levels become dangerously high before moving to safer locations.

Meanwhile, residents have appealed for additional humanitarian assistance, citing growing challenges associated with flooding and the ongoing rainy season. [Bruno Mutunga,Standard]

Residents were also advised to switch off electricity from the main switches whenever floodwaters enter their houses to minimise the risk of electrocution.

“Your safety must come first. Once water enters your house, switch off electricity from the main switch to avoid the danger of electrocution. During evacuation, children, the elderly and persons living with disabilities should be given priority,” they emphasised.

During the exercise, 600 affected households received relief food supplies from the County Government of Isiolo and the National Government.

The county government distributed maize flour, sugar and cooking oil, while the National Government provided beans through the Office of the County Commissioner, represented by Ngaremara Location Senior Chief Joseph Lokuno.

Meanwhile, residents have appealed for additional humanitarian assistance, citing growing challenges associated with flooding and the ongoing rainy season.

Lucia Ekwam, a Community Health Promoter from Attan village, welcomed the government's intervention but called for more food supplies and essential non-food items, particularly mosquito nets.

“We appreciate the government's support because many families have been struggling following the floods. However, we still need additional food and non-food assistance, especially mosquito nets, because the mosquito population has increased significantly during this rainy season,” said Ekwam.

She noted that some families had been forced to spend nights in neighbouring homes situated on higher ground to escape rising floodwaters, making it difficult for households to share the limited mosquito nets available.

“Some families are now seeking shelter in their neighbours' homes at night because their houses are threatened by floods. Sharing the few mosquito nets available has therefore become a major challenge,” she added.

Ekwam appealed to both levels of government and humanitarian organisations to urgently provide additional support to affected families as the threat of further flooding persists.

With the rainy season continuing, residents have been urged to remain alert, follow official safety advisories and prioritise their lives as authorities monitor the evolving situation.