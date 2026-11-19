Wamalwa said that he would only engage at party leader level with the Linda Mwananchi party leader Edwin Sifuna. [File,Standard]

After a series of attacks levelled against him by Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) party leader Eugene Wamalwa has escalated the war, stating that he will not respond to those who he referred to as Junior officers.

Wamalwa said that he would only engage at party leader level with the Linda Mwananchi party leader Edwin Sifuna.