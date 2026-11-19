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Kajiado county, secretary incharge of Agriculture livestock irrigation and fisheries Dr Leina Mpoke, and NAWIRI Impact Africa CEO Mark Oyoo, signs an agreement in Kajiado on Thursday 19th November 2026. [Peterson Githaiga,Standard]

Kajiado County has entered into a five-year development partnership with Nawiri Impact Africa in a renewed effort to address persistent socio-economic challenges affecting children and vulnerable communities across the county.

The partnership, formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will run from 2027 to 2031 and is expected to strengthen joint interventions in food security, livelihoods development, climate resilience, healthcare, nutrition, water access, sanitation and community protection.

The agreement provides a framework for the two institutions to work together in implementing sustainable development programmes aimed at improving household welfare, strengthening community resilience and addressing the underlying causes of poverty and vulnerability.

Under the arrangement, the County Government and Nawiri Impact Africa will collaborate with various stakeholders, including local communities, county departments, faith-based organisations and other development institutions to ensure that interventions respond to the actual needs of residents.

Speaking during the engagement, County Secretary Dr. Leina Mpoke reaffirmed the county government's commitment to working with development partners, saying the administration remained open to partnerships that complement its development agenda.

Dr Mpoke said the county government recognised the important role played by development organisations in supporting government efforts to improve service delivery and the living standards of residents.

"The County Government of Kajiado has an open-door policy when it comes to partnerships. We welcome development partners, institutions and stakeholders who are willing to work with us in advancing our development agenda and improving the welfare of our people," said Dr. Mpoke.

He noted that collaboration between government institutions and development organisations was essential in mobilising resources, sharing expertise and ensuring that development interventions reached communities that needed them most.

The agreement further identifies health and nutrition as key areas of cooperation, with the partners seeking to strengthen community-based interventions that improve access to essential services and promote healthier households. [perterson Githaiga]

The County Secretary said the five-year agreement would provide an opportunity to strengthen coordination between the county government and Nawiri Impact Africa while ensuring that programmes were aligned with the county's development priorities.

"This particular partnership is expected to place particular emphasis on food security and nutrition, especially among vulnerable households facing the effects of climate change, prolonged dry spells and other economic challenges,” said Dr Leina.

He said that in a county where many families depend on livestock keeping and small-scale farming for their livelihoods, climate-related shocks have continued to expose households to food insecurity and economic instability.

Through the collaboration, the two partners intend to support livelihood diversification, strengthen household resilience and promote sustainable approaches to food production and income generation.

Climate resilience will also form a critical component of the partnership, with the organisations expected to support interventions that enable communities to cope with changing weather patterns and protect their livelihoods against environmental challenges.

The agreement further identifies health and nutrition as key areas of cooperation, with the partners seeking to strengthen community-based interventions that improve access to essential services and promote healthier households.

Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) programmes will also be prioritised, recognising the importance of safe water and proper sanitation in improving public health, particularly among children and vulnerable populations.

The partnership will additionally focus on protection and social inclusion, with an emphasis on ensuring that vulnerable individuals and families are not left behind in development programmes.

Children, women, disadvantaged households and other vulnerable groups are expected to benefit from interventions designed to promote dignity, equal opportunities and improved access to essential services.

The five-year agreement builds on previous engagements between the County Government of Kajiado and Nawiri Impact Africa, providing a renewed platform for the two institutions to deepen their cooperation and expand community-driven initiatives.

It is also expected to strengthen existing local systems by encouraging greater participation of communities in identifying their priorities, designing interventions and monitoring development programmes.

The county government believes that involving local communities and other stakeholders will be instrumental in ensuring that projects are sustainable and deliver meaningful results beyond the period of external support.

For Nawiri Impact Africa, the partnership offers an opportunity to work more closely with county structures and local institutions in addressing development challenges through coordinated and integrated approaches. Mark Oyoo, Executive Director, Nawiri Impact Africa says the agreement reflects priorities already shared with the County Government of Kajiado. [Peterson Githaiga,Standard]

Mark Oyoo, Executive Director, Nawiri Impact Africa says the agreement reflects priorities already shared with the County Government of Kajiado.

"We support the county’s vision for pastoralism suited to a changing climate, infrastructure able to withstand climate shocks, equitable education and liveable towns. NIA contributes to these priorities through four areas of work," said the CEO.

He added, "We will strengthen food security, livelihoods and climate resilience, improve health and nutrition, advance protection social inclusion, and expand access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene.”

He said his organisation will carry out this agreement with county departments, local communities and other development partners and coordinate the work to reach underserved communities, help pastoralist families sustain their livelihoods through drought, and improve access to safe water and sanitation in rural communities and growing towns.

"We will also help families access health, nutrition and protection services earlier so children have a better chance of staying in school. Residents will help shape how we deliver this work in their communities," said Oyoo,

He said rather than implementing isolated interventions, the framework seeks to bring together different sectors to address interconnected challenges affecting households.

The partnership comes at a time when counties are increasingly being encouraged to strengthen collaboration with development organisations, private institutions and community-based groups to accelerate service delivery and achieve sustainable development.

Kajiado County, which has experienced rapid population growth, urbanisation and changing economic patterns, continues to face challenges relating to water access, food security, healthcare, environmental conservation and livelihoods.

The agreement is therefore expected to provide an important platform for mobilising collective efforts towards addressing some of these challenges.

Through the MoU, the two institutions have committed themselves to strengthening coordination, supporting sustainable interventions and promoting initiatives that deliver tangible benefits to communities across the county.

The County Government expressed appreciation to Nawiri Impact Africa for its continued engagement and commitment to supporting development programmes in partnership with the county and local communities.

The success of the five-year arrangement, however, will ultimately depend on how effectively the commitments outlined in the agreement are translated into practical programmes, adequately supported and implemented at the grassroots.