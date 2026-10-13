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Suspects accused of armed assault denied bail by Eldoret court

By Peter Ochieng | Oct. 13, 2026
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Danish Nyamu 40 and Collins 26 in an Eldoret court, to answer to assault charges on Monday 12, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Two men accused of assaulting and causing bodily harm to an Eldoret businessman in an attack allegedly involving a firearm have been denied bail and remanded in custody over concerns they could abscond from court.

Dennis Nyamu, 40, and Collins Kimetto, 26, appeared before Eldoret Senior Principal Magistrate Kesse Cheronoh, where they denied charges of assaulting Dennis Ochieng at his residence in Cherunya, on the outskirts of Eldoret City.

According to court documents, the two, alongside others who were not before the court, allegedly attacked Ochieng on September 8, 2026, in Cherunya, Kapseret Sub-County, Uasin Gishu County, causing him actual bodily harm.

The prosecution opposed their release on bail, citing their alleged history of absconding from court, failure to comply with court orders and the risk they posed to witnesses and the victim.

Collins 26 and Danish Nyamu in an Eldoret court, to answer to assault charges on Monday 12, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

In her ruling, Ms Cheronoh ordered the accused to remain at Eldoret GK Remand Prison until November 28, 2026.

The court heard that the two had previously faced six counts before Principal Magistrate Kimani Mukabi, including attempted murder. Other charges included allegedly making a licensed firearm available to an unauthorised person, carrying a firearm while drunk or disorderly, and malicious damage to property at a popular entertainment establishment along the Eldoret-Kisumu highway.

The prosecution told the court that an arrest warrant issued against the suspects in the earlier case had remained outstanding for six months.

The two had also been charged before Makindu Law Courts with possessing a firearm and ammunition without valid certificates. The prosecution said they had been denied bond in that case and remained in custody before being transferred to Eldoret to answer the assault charge.

In denying them bail, Ms Cheronoh said she had considered the seriousness of the offence, the possible punishment if they were convicted, the strength of the prosecution's case and the risk of interference with witnesses.

She also cited the need to protect the complainant and safeguard public order and security, adding that the accused posed a flight risk.

The magistrate further said releasing the suspects could expose them to danger, after the court heard that some residents had threatened to lynch them while they were in police custody.

“I cannot allow them to risk their lives. Let them stay in remand as they wait for their case,” she ruled.

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