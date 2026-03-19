Embakasi family demands justice for son after alleged assault by teacher

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Court Gavel. [File Courtesy]

A disturbing case of alleged child abuse at a school in Utawala, Nairobi, has triggered outrage, with a mother now publicly pleading for justice after her Grade 4 son reportedly endured brutal corporal punishment at the hands of a teacher.

An emotional Juliana Mbithi recounted the moment her son returned home injured.

“He was very healthy when he left home. But when he came back, he couldn’t walk. He was in pain and traumatised,” she said.

At the centre of the allegations are claims by the child himself, who says he was repeatedly beaten throughout the day by his mathematics teacher, identified as Teacher Nevine, at Bridgerose Academy School.

“He told me to sleep on the floor… then he hit me six times,” the boy recounted.

“After lunch time, he hit me 120 times. He told me, ‘count, and if you miss one, I’ll hit you again."

He further claimed the beatings occurred in stages, during lessons, break time, and even in a separate room away from other pupils.

“He took me to a secluded room… told me not to look at other children, and kept beating me, forcing me to count the number of canes,” he said.

The family says the child is now unable to sit down, attend school, or perform basic daily activities due to pain and trauma.

“He can’t sit down, he can’t go to school, he can’t even wash himself. The trauma is too much,” his mother added.

A medical report from Mama Lucy Hospital revealed that the child's injuries were caused by consistent beating with a blunt object.

The mother also accused the school administration of attempting to conceal the incident. She claims that when she went to the school to confront the teacher, she was misled.

“They told me the teacher who assaulted my son was not in school. But I found him in class teaching,” she said.

What followed, she claimed, was another act of aggression.

“When I asked him if he was the teacher, he grabbed my phone and started strangling me. I was screaming for help.”

The family further alleges that attempts were made to silence them through financial inducements.

“They started insisting on compensation. I refused. I don’t want money, I want justice for my son. They even sent money to my family members without consent, but we reversed it," Mbithi said.

Her mother echoed the same stance:

“You take your child to school for safety, but that is where the danger is.”



The child's grandmother also questioned the school’s response.

“How can a teacher accused of such a thing be allowed to walk away? It’s like they are supporting what happened.”

While the school has reportedly suggested the child has a history of indiscipline, the mother strongly disputes this.

“My son is a happy, playful child. He listens. The only problem is what happened to him that day,” the mother said.

Martin Masika, Ruai OCPD, confirmed that investigations are ongoing, with the case file already submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The file is with the ODPP awaiting a full report before the teacher is arrested and arraigned in court,” he said.

He added that the school has been cooperative and is prepared to present the teacher once the matter proceeds to court.

For the family, however, cooperation is not enough; they want accountability.

“This is not just about my child. How many others are going through this?” the mother asked.



“Parents need to be very present in their children’s lives. You can’t trust schools 100 per cent,” she added.

As the boy continues his recovery at home, his family says they are now forced to look for a new school and a sense of safety that was shattered.

“Even when he heals, the trauma will remain,” his mother said.

“All we want is justice.”