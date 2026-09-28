Shock as man's body found dumped in thicket

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The body was moved to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary. [James Omoro, Standard]

Police in Homa Bay have launched investigations into the death of a man whose body was found dumped in a thicket near a river.

The body was found near River Kuja at Kooro village, Kobita sub-location in Ndhiwa East Sub-county.

Area Assistant Chief Joash Osuju said the body had deep cuts on the head, neck, shoulders and throat.

“The man’s body was dumped near the river. He had serious injuries on the head, neck and other parts of the body. We suspect he died of the injuries inflicted on him,” Osuju said.

He said one of the men suspected to have participated in the murder was seen escaping from the scene with a blood-stained machete.

“The suspect is well known by villagers. He was seen running away with a stained panga, making villagers suspect he participated in the murder,” Osuju said.

Area Sub-county Police Commander John Losia said police are pursuing the attackers.

“The suspect ran away after the incident. Our Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers are going on with investigations into the incident,” Losia said.

The police boss called on residents to volunteer information that may help arrest the suspects.

“I urge residents to collaborate with police to ensure the suspects are brought to book,” Losia said.

The body was removed to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue for postmortem.