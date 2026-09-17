Woman dies after telling court military officer threatened to kill her over Utawala property

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Woman dies days after alleging a military officer threatened her over an Utawala property dispute. [Courtesy]

A woman who went to court seeking protection from alleged death threats and forceful eviction has died, just days after obtaining interim orders restraining a military officer from interfering with her family’s property in Utawala, Nairobi.

Rachel Makena Kunora, who filed a High Court criminal application against military officer Dennis Kimathi, died on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, according to information available to Standard, a day before the matter was scheduled for further proceedings.

Kunora had moved to court alongside her three children, accusing the military officer who had rental premises on their Utawala property of threatening her life, interfering with their family property and allegedly using a pistol to intimidate them.

In the application, filed on September 2, 2026, she accused the officer of refusing to leave their property and instead issuing threats to their lives, attempting to forcefully evict them and threatening them while armed with a pistol.

Kimathi was listed as the accused, while the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are named as respondents.

Kunora told the court that she was an elderly retired mother living with her children at Utawala Plot 115/247, where the family had built rental rooms over the years to supplement their income.

According to her affidavit, Kimathi initially leased the rental property in good faith but later allegedly became threatening.

“The first show of concern was when he began threatening us while armed with a pistol when engaged in his obligations,” she stated.

She further alleged that the accused had taken over the parking area using several vehicles bearing different registration numbers.

But the most serious allegation was that Kimathi threatened to kill her and compared himself to the recently jailed Major Peter Mugure, who was convicted after killing members of his family.

“Later on, he has proceeded to threaten the Kunora with death, stating that he is similar to the convicted Major Peter Mugure, who killed his family and was unapologetic,” the affidavit states.

The court papers further alleged: “He says that he shall kill Kunora and nothing shall be done to him.”

She told the court that the alleged threats had left her afraid to leave her house, including for medical attention.

“The life of Kunora is in serious peril, leaving her detained in her house due to fear, unable even to attend hospital or walk in her own home,” she stated.

The family also claimed that the accused demanded that Kunora vacate the home she had built over the years and allegedly told other tenants not to pay him rent.

Fearing that they could be forcibly removed from the property, the applicants asked the court to intervene.

“Unless this Court intervenes, the Applicant and her family shall be forcefully evicted at gunpoint from their home and even worse, lose their lives,” Kunora stated in the application.

The woman and her children sought, among other orders, restrictions against Kimathi accessing or trespassing on the Utawala property, a report from the DCI on a complaint referenced as DCI/C/GEN/COMP/6/11/2026/323 and directions to the OCS Embakasi Police Station to ensure the applicants’ safety.

Separately, the family had also obtained interim protection in related proceedings before the Milimani Commercial Magistrate’s Court.

On September 1, Chief Magistrate Everlyne Olwande certified the matter urgent and restrained the respondent from seizing, selling, renting out, auctioning or disposing of the family property, including Utawala Plot 115/247 and Kariobangi South No. 270.

The court also barred the military officer from evicting or disturbing the applicants’ peaceful occupation pending the first mention of the matter.

The order carried a penal notice warning that disobedience or non-observance would attract penal consequences.

The circumstances surrounding Kunora’s death are now under police probe after she mysteriously died on Tuesday ahead of the hearing of the case against the military officer on Wednesday morning.