Trustees arrested over alleged forgery in Sh300m Nandi tycoon estate dispute

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Two trustee-managers of the multi-million-shilling estate of the late prominent Nandi farmer Bernard Chirchir Murei were arrested in connection with the forgery of land documents related to the property.

Julius Kiprotich Tanui and John Kipchirchirch Birgen were arrested by police in Chemuswoi and Kurgung villages, respectively, in Nandi County, following a tip-off from one of the late tycoon’s children, Alfred Murei.

The trustees, who are alleged to have been appointed by the deceased before his death to oversee the estate, are being accused of interfering with his wealth.

The deceased's estate, spread across Uasin Gishu and Nandi counties, is estimated at more than Sh300 million.

The son is said to have reported the alleged forgery of a chief’s letter linked to the two trustees to the Nandi police, arguing that the suspects were using the document as part of their evidence in the succession case pitting Murei against his five sisters.

The succession case currently before the High Court in Eldoret is awaiting determination.

The trustees were arraigned before the Eldoret court and jointly charged with fraudulently uttering a forged letter purporting it to be an introductory letter written and signed by the said chief for the purpose of the ongoing succession case in the estate of the late tycoon.

According to the court documents, the duo committed the said criminal offence on September 28, 2023.

They denied the charge when they appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Beatrice Toroitich.

In the response, the Magistrate directed that they deposit a bond of Sh100,000 or a cash bail of Sh20,000 each to gain their freedom.

“After hearing the prayers of the two accused persons I therefore grant each of them a bond of Sh100,000 or cash bail of Sh20,000 each,” Toroitich said in her verdict.

The deceased died on July 17, 2023, at St Luke’s Hospital in Eldoret, leaving behind a wife, Divine Chemutai Chirchir and seven children, who include two sons and five daughters.

The documents also stated the old man owned several acres of land under tea and maize plantations, dairy cows, commercial buildings and rental plots, which are at the centre of the succession case.

The tycoon’s children have failed to agree on how to share his wealth after the existence of a disputed Will.

His two sons, Alfred Murei and Flicky Kiprotich, have dismissed the will as a forgery, while the sisters say it was a genuine document authored by their father before his demise.

The sons accused their sisters of using the purported will to lock them in the running and management of the father’s estate.

“What they are bringing up in this case is not true; our father passed away leaving his property estate contrary to claims by our sisters that he left behind a will,” Alfred said.

According to Alfred, the validity of the said will dated November 27, 2020, purporting to have been written by the deceased, was procured through fraud and coercion.

However, the daughters, led by Emily Chirchir, dismissed claims by their brothers that their father died without leaving behind a will.

Hearing of the case is set for December 1, 2026.