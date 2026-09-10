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Family of deceased businesswoman loses property 31 years after her demise

By Daniel Chege | Sep. 10, 2026
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The beneficiaries of the estate of a deceased businesswoman have suffered a setback after a court in Nakuru ruled that a Sh30 million property it claimed is not available for distribution.

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