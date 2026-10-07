Why Wetang'ula suspended Ndindi Nyoro from parliamentary business

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Nyoro sought two more weeks to present the evidence but declined to apologise, insisting that his remarks were truthful.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has been suspended from transacting any business on the floor of Parliament after declining to apologise for remarks he made concerning shares in the Kenya Pipeline Company.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula ruled that Nyoro would remain free to attend House sittings but would not be allowed to contribute or transact any business until he apologises.

The dispute arose after the MP made remarks on the floor of the House regarding the company’s shares and was asked to provide evidence to support his claims.

Nyoro sought two more weeks to present the evidence but declined to apologise, insisting that his remarks were truthful.

“I respectfully ask you to exercise your authority, but I cannot apologise for saying the truth,” Nyoro said.

“What I stated is the truth and the truth rises higher than the rules,” he added.

However, Wetang’ula rejected the request for more time, saying the remarks in question had already been expunged from the official records of the House.

The Speaker said there was therefore no material left for Nyoro to present as evidence and urged him to apologise.

“I will not exclude you from the House. You can take a day, a week or a year. It is up to you. And those colleagues who sit with me on this chair, be duly advised,” Wetang’ula said.

Wetang’ula maintained that Nyoro could continue attending parliamentary proceedings but would not be permitted to participate in House business.

“This is a House of rules. Common decency must be separated from grandstanding. When you change your mind, I will give you the first opportunity,” the Speaker said.