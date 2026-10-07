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Uhuru, Sahle- lead talks pushes for peace in Eastern DRC

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 7, 2026
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Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde in Goma on October 7, 2026. [Courtesy]

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde have led African Union consultations in Goma as regional efforts intensify to find a lasting solution to the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The consultations, held on October 5, brought together the African Union Panel of Facilitators and key actors involved in the security and humanitarian situation in the region.

The delegation was led by Uhuru, with Sahle-Work serving as Deputy Chairperson of the Panel, alongside former Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

The team met representatives of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism Plus (EJVM), and the Alliance Fleuve Congo/March 23 Movement (AFC/M23).

According to Uhuru, the consultations provided an opportunity for the AU team to listen to different perspectives on the peace process, security challenges and worsening humanitarian needs affecting communities in eastern DRC.

“These engagements provided an opportunity to hear perspectives on the peace process, the security and humanitarian situation, and measures needed to strengthen confidence,” Uhuru said.

The talks come against the backdrop of a prolonged conflict in eastern DRC involving armed groups, including M23, which has captured territory in North Kivu and displaced large numbers of civilians.

Regional and international mediators have been pushing the parties towards political dialogue and implementation of ceasefire arrangements.

The AU Panel reiterated that a durable settlement cannot be achieved through military means alone, stressing the importance of continued political engagement.

“The Panel reaffirmed that lasting peace requires political dialogue and encouraged continued engagement in good faith in the Doha process,” Uhuru said.

The delegation also urged all parties to respect ceasefire commitments, cooperate fully with verification mechanisms and avoid actions that could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Civilian protection emerged as another major priority, with the Panel calling for urgent measures to protect women and girls, prevent sexual and gender-based violence and ensure accountability for violations.

It further appealed for safe and unhindered humanitarian access and the protection of essential services, including schools.

Reaffirming its support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the DRC, the Panel said peace efforts must ultimately deliver tangible improvements to communities affected by the conflict.

The AU delegation will present the outcomes of the Goma consultations to the AU Mediator and the DRC government as it continues efforts to build confidence, strengthen civilian protection and advance the Eastern DRC peace process.

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Related Topics

Eastern DRC Conflict Eastern DRC AU Peace in DRC AU Consultations
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