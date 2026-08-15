Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Family demands justice after 33-Year-old rider is allegedly killed by police

By Rodgers Otiso | Aug. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Irene Onyango, James Onyango's widow at her home in Nyakoko village Muhoroni Sub-County. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

The family of a 33-year-old boda boda rider is demanding justice after he was allegedly shot dead by police at Masogo Centre in Muhoroni, Kisumu County, in the early hours of Thursday.

James Onyango’s relatives say they were left devastated and searching for answers after receiving news that he had been shot at Masogo Market. They allege that the shooting involved a senior police officer at Masogo Police Station and are now calling on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Police Killings Police Brutality Rogue Police Officers IPOA Investigations
.

Latest Stories

Hyperspectral imaging: What Kenya's next national vision must not ignore
Hyperspectral imaging: What Kenya's next national vision must not ignore
Opinion
By Dr. Shibwabo C. Anyembe
12 mins ago
When motherhood meets the workplace: Kenya's breastfeeding struggle
Features
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
15 mins ago
The Ukrainian social media channels tracking Russian missiles
World
By AFP
20 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Showdown as Linda Mwananchi visits Homa Bay
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Showdown as Linda Mwananchi visits Homa Bay
Broad-based coalition faces fresh hurdles as ODM, UDA leaders harden stance
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Broad-based coalition faces fresh hurdles as ODM, UDA leaders harden stance
Panic hits Ruto's camp as growing opposition wave grips Western
By Brian Kisanji and Benard Lusigi 1 hr ago
Panic hits Ruto's camp as growing opposition wave grips Western
Ruto's hand in Kindiki's tribulations
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto's hand in Kindiki's tribulations
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved