Family demands justice after 33-Year-old rider is allegedly killed by police

The family of a 33-year-old boda boda rider is demanding justice after he was allegedly shot dead by police at Masogo Centre in Muhoroni, Kisumu County, in the early hours of Thursday.
James Onyango’s relatives say they were left devastated and searching for answers after receiving news that he had been shot at Masogo Market. They allege that the shooting involved a senior police officer at Masogo Police Station and are now calling on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.
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